Sam Johnstone wants to leave Crystal Palace this summer and has attracted interest from Wolves, according to talkSPORT.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper was the number one at Selhurst Park before suffering an injury during the 2023/24 season, which saw him slip behind Dean Henderson as the first-choice shot-stopper under Oliver Glasner.

Henderson now looks set to start the season as number one in south London and Johnstone wants to leave the club rather than fight for his place according to a report.

Sam Johnstone Wants to Leave Crystal Palace

Wolves interested in doing a deal

Johnstone was set to travel with the England squad as an understudy to Jordan Pickford before he suffered an elbow injury which ruled him out of the remainder of the season and the tournament.

Henderson performed admirably during that period and has staked his claim for the number one shirt, and now Johnstone has emerged as a target for a host of Premier League clubs.

Wolves are showing an interest and are willing to sell current number one Jose Sa if they can do a deal for the former West Brom ace, while Southampton and Nottingham Forest also have him "high on their wanted list" should he become available.

Sam Johnstone Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 20 Goals conceded 27 xGA 26.3

Johnstone joined the club on a free transfer from West Brom, where his performances were described as "outstanding" by Micah Richards, and has made 34 appearances across two seasons for the Eagles

But his future at the club now looks in doubt as he wants assurances over regular game time, and with clubs willing to hand him what he wants he is now keen to move on to a new club.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sam Johnstone conceded 27 goals from an xGA (expected goal against) of just 26.3.

Crystal Palace Set to Lose Marc Guehi

Newcastle closing in on £60m+ deal

While the club face losing Johnstone before the deadline, they are also set to lose captain Marc Guehi as Newcastle close in on a deal to take him to St James' Park.

The England star has been the subject of talks over a deal worth in excess of £60million, and The Telegraph are reporting that it is moving towards being completed before the weekend.

It would be a huge blow for the Eagles who have strengthened their squad so far this summer with the arrivals of defender Chadi Riad, attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada and winger Ismaila Sarr.

Oliver Glasner has already dealt with the loss of star winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, and now face a tough task to keep Eberechi Eze before the end of the transfer window too amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester City.

