Highlights Sam Lammers is one step away from leaving Rangers for FC Twente.

Rangers need to sell players to raise funds for an Ibrox squad rebuild.

Clement is targeting new recruits with a focus on signing a new striker.

Rangers striker Sam Lammers is "one step away" from leaving Ibrox and sealing a transfer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Dutch forward has been outcast by manager Philippe Clement after a horror six-month spell in Glasgow last season following his £4million arrival from Sampdoria.

He was allowed to join FC Twente on loan during the January transfer window, and he lit up the Eredivisie with ten goals in 18 appearances which has convinced them to make a permanent move for him.

Rangers Need to Sell Players to Fund Rebuild

Sam Lammers has no future at Ibrox

Lammers is one of several first-team players at Ibrox who are expected to be moved on during the summer transfer window, as the club look to raise funds in order to rebuild their squad.

James Tavernier has also been targeted for a transfer with Trabzonspor closing in on a deal for the captain, while vice-captain Connor Goldson has already undergone a medical in Cyprus ahead of a potential transfer away to get their wages off the books.

Lammers currently earns around £24,000-per-week at Ibrox, making him one of the club's top-earners, but with no future in Glasgow a transfer always looked inevitable following his performances in the second half of last season.

Sam Lammers Eredivisie stats 2023/24 Games 18 Minutes played 1605 Goals 10 Assists 3 Shots on target 29

Clement recently admitted in an interview that every player in the squad was available for transfer for the right price, except for goalkeeper Jack Butland, which put the writing on the wall for the Dutch striker.

Lammers so far hasn't featured for the team since returning for pre-season, instead being banished to the B-team to train with the youngsters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sam Lammers became the first FC Twente player ever to score in seven consecutive games last season.

Rangers Expect More Transfer Business

Clement has performed a U-turn on a deal for Lawrence Shankland

There have already been six arrivals at Rangers this summer with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly, Oscar Cortes and Hamza Igamane all signing on the dotted line.

But there are still a lot of first-team players who could leave Ibrox and a new striker is said to be a priority for the manager this summer, with Cyriel Dessers also linked with a move elsewhere.

Lawrence Shankland has been tipped as a target after Clement did a u-turn on a potential move for the 28-year-old striker, who has scored more SPFL goals over the last two seasons than anyone else.

However, the club need to raise funds first before making a bid and by sealing an exit for Lammers that could help them finally launch an official bid with Hearts said to be holding out for around £3million.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.