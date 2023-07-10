Singer Sam Ryder clearly knows his Formula One, as his grid interview with Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle this past weekend showed.

On a day when Brundle was refused an interview with model Cara Delevingne, it was great to see an excitable Ryder delighted to be in the company of the 64-year-old.

The ‘Spaceman’ singer welcomed the former racing driver with a big hug, as he was clearly overjoyed to see the well-known pundit and interviewer.

Ryder famously sung the national anthem at last year’s British Grand Prix, but that honour was given to actor Damian Lewis this time around.

As he noticed Brundle in the F1 grid, the 2022 Eurovision runner-up said: “It’s so lovely to see you!

“McLaren are going to have a good start today, man. Oscar, rookie season, he could be leading a lap depending on pitch strategy, I’m stoked.

“Anyway, I’m talking your ear off.”

Video: Sam Ryder's grid walk at Silverstone

The singer was then asked who he was supporting at Silverstone, and he confirmed that McLaren were his team.

“Absolutely, after the start of the season that they have had. To develop the car to this point, it is amazing.”

Brundle then responded in his typical fashion by saying: “Alright, good stuff. You could take my job if you wanted too.”

Cara Delevingne drama at Silverstone

The F1 pundit also approached Delevingne for an interview in the grid, which is filled with different stars and celebrities at every Grand Prix.

But he was rejected by the model, who was reportedly told by an F1 representative to turn down the interview request, despite the 64-year-old believing that celebrities have to accept and talk if they are in the F1 grid prior to the race.

It was an awkward moment, but he did have better luck with treble-winning Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Silverstone 2023 results

Ryder was presumably happy with McLaren’s performance at Silverstone as they finished with a second and a fourth-placed finish.

British driver Lando Norris finished just behind World Champion Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri ended up fourth.

The home favourite Norris was cheered on by a record 160,000 fans at Silverstone, and he did lead the race early-on in proceedings.

He then held off a late challenge from seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton to keep second place and give his team hope that they are going to have a positive end to the season.

Norris said post-race: “It’s pretty special to be in that position.

“My heart was racing a bit more than normal and I was watching the crowd.

“I want to be someone who can join in and create some of my own history. It’s an honour and a privilege and exciting at the same time.”

The F1 season now moves on to the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 23rd of July, where Verstappen will look to move a step closer to his third World Championship title and McLaren will look to continue the improvements that they showed at Silverstone.

There will also be the added bonus of Brundle’s grid walks.