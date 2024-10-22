The WWE Universe, and indeed the wrestling world as a whole, was rocked on Monday with the news that Samantha Irvin would be leaving her role as ring announcer.

It was a move few saw coming, with many within WWE left surprised by the news of her departure. It was so sudden that some members of staff were left wondering how quickly the announcement came and that 'she couldn't have possibly told everyone in the company that quickly!'

WWE then had Lilian Garcia make a return to Monday Night Raw for announcing duties, following the news of Irvin's departure.

Internal Reaction to Samantha Irvin's Departure

People backstage were left stunned and saddened by the news

The news was also met with sadness by those in WWE, as Irvin was said to be beloved by those backstage. Even after making her announcement official, those in WWE had nothing but positives for Irvin, with some going as far as to say that Irvin's presence at Raw tapings "made the work day better." The feeling appears to be mutual as, in her statement, Irvin notably thanked everyone she could in WWE, from higher ups to wrestlers other backstage staff.

While some in WWE believe she will make her way to All Elite Wrestling (her real-life fiance, Ricochet, currently works there), the news still came as a shock, as Irvin was beloved in the locker room, by both cast and crew.

During her time as a WWE announcer, she endeared herself to fans with her enthusiasm and passion for ring announcing. Last April, she introduced 14 WrestleMania matches and earned the praise of legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer.

“Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night and her emotional final announcement was awesome,” he posted on X at the time.

“She was featured on camera-ring center – that was a smart production move, and she was just brilliant!” he added. “Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!”

Will Samantha Irvin Head to AEW

No is the short answer, according to her fiance

Her fiance, shortly after the news broke, and the speculation started over her future, posted: "Haha, she's not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy."

The post seems to shut the door on the idea of Irvin lending her talents to AEW's announcement team, though, it should be noted that Ricochet could also be attempting to work his online audience. Irvin was tagged in the original post and thus also in Ricochet's response.

Irvin was hired by WWE in 2021, originally as the ring announcer for 205 Live, before moving to SmackDown. In 2022, however, she was moved to Raw. During her time with WWE, she was beloved by fans for everything from her iconic Chelsea Green introduction to her emotional announcement of Cody Rhodes' world title victory at WrestleMania 40. In her social media statement on Monday, Irvin did not explicitly say whether she would be staying in the wrestling business.

While it is unclear what is in Irvin's future, it should be noted that she has a background in singing and theatre, so it will be intriguing as to what her next move is. Her statement ended with her thanking her fans: "To my fans, my entire career I've been waiting for you! We are meant to be and I can prove it. Stay tuned."