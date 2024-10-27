One of the headline stories in the wrestling world this week was the departure of Monday Night Raw's ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who departed from the company unexpectedly prior to this week's episode of the show.

Many fans of the company deemed the ring announcer irreplaceable, as reported by the Times of India, her contract was worth a substantial fee of $350,000 per year, and having delivered some of the biggest calls of the year, including the viral moment where she announced Cody Rhodes as the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble, speculation began over why she seemingly abruptly departed the company.

Rumours About Why Samantha Irvin Quit WWE

To join her husband in AEW & to focus on her music career were the main rumours

One of the most popular theories during this time was centered around the fact that the announcer's husband, Trevor Dean Mann, more commonly known by his in-ring name, Ricochet, recently left the company in order to join WWE's biggest rival, All Elite Wrestling, with rumours suggesting that Irvin left the company in order to be on the road with her husband.

This theory was only backed by the dates between Ricochet’s debut at AEW’s Wembley Stadium pay-per-view All-In in August 2024, and Irvin’s departure from WWE just a couple of months later. However, these rumours did not last long, as they were quickly shot down by Ricochet himself on Twitter, who replied to a WWE fan claiming that they could “rest easy” as his wife would not be linking up with him at Tony Khan’s company.

Another widely reported rumour was that Irvin left the company in order to focus on her budding music career, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who claimed that the ring announcer left the company in order to focus on “outside projects.” Irvin’s music career may come as a shock to some wrestling fans. However, the former Monday Night Raw announcer is actually a huge talent in the music industry, making it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent and releasing tracks under her real name, Samantha Johnson. Still, even this rumour was reportedly false, as we discovered the real reason Irvin left the company through a post on her personal Instagram.

Samantha Irvin Ends Rumours

The announcer has now revealed exactly why she's left WWE

On her social media page, Irvin wrote a heartfelt goodbye to the WWE Universe that said: “I love you all tremendously and this does not mark the end of my art, I have a lifetime more to share. Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me.”

However, in the replies, she had some more words to say that suggest why she actually decided to leave the WWE. “I don’t even like announcing,” Irvin wrote as a response to a fan in the comments, as she went on to elaborate in another response, claiming: “Announcing was only supposed to be my way in.”

Despite Irvin’s tremendous talent as an announcer, she herself thought her talents lay elsewhere. “I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action, but I don’t love being an announcer.”

Despite her apparent dislike of her role, there was no doubt that Samantha Irvin excelled as a ring announcer and that the returning Lillian Garcia, who stepped in to replace Irvin, will have some massive boots to fill on Monday night.