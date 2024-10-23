Prior to this past week's Monday Night Raw, blockbuster news reverberated around the WWE Universe when it was announced that beloved ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, was set to leave the company.

Known for the energy and emotion she brought to any announcement she would make, the news that she would be departing the promotion shocked many fans, especially as it seemed so abrupt. WWE clearly recognised the qualities that Irwin brought to her role, rewarding her with a contract that was reportedly well in excess of what many ring announcers receive.

After signing with the company in 2021, Irvin quickly worked her way up the pecking order, having announced for 205 Live and NXT, before moving onto to SmackDown just a year after joining. She had since become the voice of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, as well as being the ring announcer for many WWE PLE's, most notably announcing 14 matches at WrestleMania 40.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Samantha Irwin was recommended to WWE by former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry.

Her musical and theatre background led her to bringing an energy that fans hadn't witnessed before, and she quickly became a huge component of WWE programming, with many of the WWE Universe anticipating certain moments just so they could hear her announce it, Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 being a notable one.

Announcing her departure just hours before Raw was set to go on air, it appears she had let the company know months before, with a tweet from her X account clarifying this. Appearing to have quickly found cover, it seems that the WWE had plenty of time to replace Irvin, with Lilian Garcia, a well-respected ring announcer who began with WWE in the Attitude Era, tasked with the difficult job of taking over announcing duties for the foreseeable future.

Samatha Irwin Walked Away From A Significant Salary to Pursue Ventures Outside of Wrestling

She is not expected to remain in the industry

Given that Irwin seemingly told WWE of her intention to leave some time ago, she has had plenty of opportunity to reflect upon the sizable salary that she will be leaving behind. Per The Times of India, Irwin's deal was worth a massive $350,000 per year. When you consider that she sometimes only worked once a week, that's a considerable sum to walk away from. The same report also points out that Irwin's deal was roughly twice the size of most other WWE ring announcers.

Speculation ran wild when Irvin announced she was leaving the WWE, with many assuming that her exit was linked to the departure of her partner Ricochet, who has since debuted in AEW. However, the pair have since denied that Samantha will be linking up with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, reports have since confirmed that her sole motivation to leave the WWE was so she could work on outside ventures, such as her music career, and so she could spend more time with her daughter. This is not to say that Irwin might not end up in AEW one day, but a return to WWE would seem just as likely given that the two sides seem to be parting on good terms.