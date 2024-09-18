Key Takeaways Expectations are low for the Cowboys after losing 44-19 to the Saints.

Dallas has continuously struggled to defend the run since their 2019 playoff loss to the Rams.

Cowboys need another wide receiver to add a spark on offense.

Week 1 was promising for the Dallas Cowboys , but a week later, it was clear this team is the same as in years past. Don't get it twisted, this team is still capable of winning 10-11 games, but their ceiling is likely one playoff win.

Dallas got off to a hot start, defeating the Cleveland Browns 33-17. Their defense made it near impossible for Deshaun Watson to find a rhythm, so the game got out of hand quickly. In Week 2, the roles were reversed, as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Cowboys 44-19. Dak Prescott actually played well, but the defense gave up 432 total yards as the Saints averaged 7.7 yards per play.

After showing some promise in the season opener, Dallas quickly fell back to ground level, proving that nothing had changed.

Different years, different players, different coaches, yet the outcome has been the same for the Cowboys since 1996. Like every other year, Jerry Jones has sabotaged the team, leaving them without the talent they need in several key areas. Dallas has star players at some of the most important positions, and that's why they're competitive each and every year. But there are certain areas where Dallas continuously fails to upgrade, and it hurts them in the long run.

Things might not get better for the Cowboys in 2024, but they need to address these areas if they ever want to see different results on the field.

Lack Of Physicality From The Front Seven

Year after year, Dallas fails to properly address the defensive tackle position, which kills them in the run game.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Remember when Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson combined for 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a playoff victory over the Cowboys? That was five years ago, and the Cowboys still haven't addressed the same problems they were having then.

Dallas' only real attempt to resolve their run defense woes came when they drafted Mazi Smith in the 2023 NFL Draft , who's struggled throughout his first two seasons. The struggles of the defensive tackle position specifically were on display against the Saints, resulting in extremely low PFF grades for the group.

There will be blame on Mike Zimmer, just like there was with Dan Quinn , but the reality is this defense doesn't have the personnel to defend the run well. They're going to continue to get gashed in the run game and there's nothing a defensive coordinator can do, as the Cowboys defensive tackles are consistently being blocked five yards down the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys haven't finished within the top-14 of yards per attempt allowed since 2019, when they finished eighth overall.

To make matters worse, the Cowboys linebacker group has also struggled, in part because of the poor defensive tackle play. The Saints offensive line was able to get to the second level quickly, and make life really difficult for those linebackers. Eric Kendricks and DeMarvion Overshown were a big reason why the Cowboys had tons of success against the Browns, but their impact was limited as the defensive line didn't give them much support at the line of scrimmage.

Unless Dallas is going to trade for several talented defensive tackles who excel against the run, the Cowboys are going to look lost trying to defend some of these better running teams.

How The Shanahan Scheme Has Hurt Both Sides Of The Ball

Mike McCarthy's west coast offense can get the job done, but it's not as creative as these offensive-minded coaches from the Kyle Shanahan tree.

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The name Kyle Shanahan probably gives Cowboys fans nightmares. Everything about the Shanahan scheme has showcased what the Cowboys could have, and what their defense is unable to stop. Jones desire for an experienced head coach when he signed Mike McCarthy versus an offensive guru set this team back, and is a large part in why the team hasn't had any recent playoff success.

“The run game is difficult… It’s tough to play if you don’t play it all the time… End of the day, it still comes down to fundamentals," McCarthy said when he was asked why the Shanahan scheme gives his defense troubles. (via Jonah Javad)

Dallas hasn't had many problems scoring in the regular season. They have finished as the top scoring offense in the NFL twice in the last three years. However, the problems came in the playoffs, where they averaged 23 points per game in the McCarthy era. It's clear that this offensive scheme isn't consistent enough, from running the football to making Prescott's life easier when the wide receiver corps isn't doing as good of a job creating separation.

The Cowboys failed to draft a running back this year, despite McCarthy's desire to find one. Instead, the Cowboys are starting an old Ezekiel Elliott and a career backup, Rico Dowdle. So the scheme isn't ideal for running backs, along with the personnel not being up to the NFL's standards.

Then, on defense, not only are they getting bullied physically, but they simply can't hold their own against offensive schemes from the Shanahan tree. New Orleans' offensive personnel is nothing to brag about, but Klint Kubiak put his players in a position where the Cowboys would have no answer.

Eventually, the Cowboys are going to move on from McCarthy if he's unable to get them to an NFC Championship Game. When that inevitably happens, Jones needs to consider Kubiak or Ben Johnson as the Cowboys' new head coach.

Lacking Another Offensive Weapon

Dallas desperately needs a WR2, as Brandin Cooks is past his prime and Jalen Tolbert hasn't improved enough to be trusted.

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

One game without Jake Ferguson proved that the Cowboys desperately need another playmaker. CeeDee Lamb was constantly being bracketed on every play, which led to one of Prescott's interceptions late in the game.

Last year, the Cowboys were able to get away with their current wide receiver corps as Lamb was unstoppable. But now, defenses are sending all the attention to Lamb, forcing the Cowboys to try and win with their other weapons. The problem is, they're not good enough.

Brandin Cooks is still a quality wide receiver, but he's going to be 31 years old next week. He could still be productive, but he can't be trusted as a player to 100+ targets and 800+ receiving yards in a season.

Expectations were high for Jalen Tolbert heading into this season, but other than a few quality plays, he hasn't been consistent enough to be a starting wide receiver.

The fascinating part about the Cowboys' wide receiver corps, is the front office has typically done a good job at making sure this group is loaded with talent. They drafted Lamb when they already had Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in their prime. Prior to that, they added Randall Cobb to replace Cole Beasley, as an explosive slot wide receiver. Even acquiring Cooks last offseason was big for them, but they were too confident in Tolbert and not as self-aware that Cooks would eventually slow down as a wide receiver.

The Cowboys might still make the playoffs, but expectations should be tempered as they're experiencing many of the same struggles that they have in the past.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.