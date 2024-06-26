Highlights Sami Khedira praises Mesut Ozil as 'the best player I've ever seen' for his technicality, vision, and passing ability.

Khedira and Ozil formed a deadly midfield combo, playing together in 184 matches for club and country

Khedira and Ozil played together at Real Madrid and for the German national team that won the 2014 World Cup.

Sami Khedira's glittering football career meant he played alongside some of the finest players elite football had to offer. The German World Cup winner turned out for some great clubs in his time, with VfB Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus and Hertha Berlin mapping out a prestigious journey through club football.

When it comes to picking a favourite player out of the bunch, there must be a whole host to choose from, right? Khedira would not be questioned for picking a player like Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema following his stint at Real Madrid with the two greats. But, for Khedira, among the big hitters, the name Mesut Ozil sticks out above all others, as he recently revealed to Rio Ferdinand's FIVE network.

Khedira Hails Ozil's Vision

World Cup winner opts for compatriot above all others

In an interview with Ferdinand and Roman Kemp in a segment of 'Rio’s Legend Lounge', Khedira spoke highly of his compatriot, friend, and fellow midfielder Ozil. For both presenters, the superlative praise was quite a big surprise, considering the standard of player that the Stuttgart native has shared a pitch with. However, when asked about the Real Madrid and Arsenal cult hero, Khedira aptly responded:

"For me, personally, he was the best player I've ever seen. Technicality-wise, and his vision, you know, like his first touch and his movement between the lines. To understand the game and how to give passes to the strikers, he's the best I've ever seen."

Just to drive home how weighty that statement is, and perhaps support Rio's surprise in the clip, it's worth looking at some other candidates Khedira could've mentioned. After all, with his fine playing career that reaped the Bundesliga and LaLiga titles, respectively, along with five Serie A crowns, a Champions League, and of course, the World Cup - Khedira's knowledge is well-founded.

Team Mates of Sami Khedira and Their Career Stats (International & Domestic) Player Games Goals Assists Clean Sheets Club Honours Intl Honours Cristiano Ronaldo 1222 889 285 31 2 Karim Benzema 922 470 220 31 2 Manuel Neuer 903 403 30 1 Toni Kroos 866 90 187 32 1 Gianluigi Buffon 1151 506 27 1 Mesut Ozil 737 137 258 9 1

Khedira and Ozil Combined Perfectly for Germany

Pair lifted the World Cup in 2014 in Brazil

Although, as the table shows, Ozil doesn't quite have the silverware that some of Khedira's other team-mates possess, he is metaphorically sitting at a grand table. Clearly boosted by personal experience, as well as a love for the raw aspects of the game (rather than just the statistics), Khedira favours Ozil as perhaps he was the ideal, offensive threat that complimented his defensive heavy lifting perfectly.

In fact, the pairing's relative yin and yang in the middle of the park is reflected in just how many games they played together. For Khedira, Ozil is the team-mate that he has played alongside the most times. For Ozil, Khedira is ranked third in that regard, behind Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal (as well as Germany, in Mertesacker's case). More specifically, Ozil and Khedira have appeared alongside each other in a total of 184 matches for three different teams: Germany, Germany U21 and Real Madrid.

Together, the pair have contributed directly towards seven goals, and have a collective record of 126 wins, 32 draws, and 26 losses in games they've played with each other. In this, their points average sits at a positive 2.23 points per game. Of course, the trophies arrived thick and fast, being capped by perhaps the crowning glory of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Sami Khedira's Career Stats Club Appearances 444 Club Goals 46 International Caps 77 International Goals 7 Honours 19

Compatibility Amid Differing Styles and Personalities

Opposites attract for Real Madrid duo

While the old saying dictates, that if we were all the same, the world would be a boring place, it'd be hard to disagree with the case of Khedira and Ozil. A deep search led to an old interview that followed the pair's first year at Real Madrid. Reading through the separate interviews with DFB.de and Kicker, and gauging just what kind of personalities these two had, just drives home how well they worked alongside each other.

Post-interview, the Real Madrid live journal writer, Jenny Jenkins noticed:

"Sami Khedira is a voluble interview subject - chattering anecdotes and observations at 200km an hour - a dizzying conversationalist. He swallows his syllables. He is polite, funny, witty and opinionated - he also laughs a great deal. When he talks, he gives off an air of unimpeachable confidence. "It is said that the difference between happy and unhappy people is that the latter dwell on the past. Mesut Ozil's interviews always give the impression that he exists in an uncomplicated present (something his interviewer noted). All questions, and the issues they raise, are dealt with economically. He is also very tactful. We'll never know if he was uncertain about something in the past - he's happy now and that's what counts."

