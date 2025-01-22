Summary Former Real Madrid and Juventus star Sami Khedira has named his five greatest midfielders in history.

Despite winning the Champions League with Los Blancos, the German named three Barcelona icons.

Khedira saved his number one spot for his childhood idol.

When talking about underrated midfielders, one name that often gets overlooked is former Real Madrid star, Sami Khedira. Prior to Casemiro establishing himself as Los Blancos' premier holding midfielder in the mid 2010s, Khedira held that role and played alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale en route to winning the Champions League in 2014.

That same year, the anchorman featured in five out of seven of Germany's World Cup games as they lifted the famous trophy thanks to a 1-0 win over Argentina. A six-year spell at Juventus followed, where Khedira won five Serie A titles and truly established himself as an unsung hero for two of Europe's most prominent giants.

Someone with such experience in the engine room is naturally going to know a thing or two about what makes a midfielder special. Speaking to the BBC, Khedira even went one step further and ranked his top five players in that role of all-time, naming just one from his former clubs and three Barcelona legends.

5 Ronaldinho

Notable clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan

There can be some debate as to whether or not Ronaldinho was really a midfielder, especially since some consider him to be one of the greatest wingers to have played the game. Either way, Khedira's choice is final, and he has opted for the Brazilian

to take his number five spot.

Speaking on what made the famous number ten so incredible, the German midfielder said: "I think he was the first guy as a Barcelona player who got a standing ovation at the Bernabeu. His dribbling, scoring goals, and just his technique. It's still outstanding."

4 Franz Beckenbauer

Notable clubs: Bayern Munich, New York Cosmos, Hamburg

Another one where it can be argued if he was truly a midfielder or not, as Transfermarkt lists two-time Ballon d'Or winner Franz Beckenbauer as a sweeper rather than playing further up the pitch. However, players were more versatile back when the German was in his prime, and there were occasions that saw him play as a holding midfielder, such as when he was tasked with man-marking Bobby Charlton in the 1966 World Cup final.

As phenomenal a player as he was, Beckenbauer's contributions to the beautiful game continued long after he retired, as he continued his work at Bayern Munich in other capacities. This was part of the reason for his inclusion, according to Khedira:

"I never watched him play live, only videos. Even after his career, he was still changing football, so that's why Beckenbauer."

3 Andres Iniesta

Notable clubs: Barcelona

No debate regarding this one, except for the fact that perhaps there's an argument he could be even higher. Khedira knows Andres Iniesta all too well, having battled in many El Clasicos against the iconic Spaniard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khedira faced off against Iniesta 22 times during their careers, finishing with a record of six wins, eight draws and eight losses.

Iniesta was pivotal in Barcelona's transformation into one of the best sides in football history and remains one of the best players to have never lifted the Ballon d'Or. He does have plenty of collective accolades to his name, though, including Champions Leagues and a World Cup, and Khedira was nothing short of complimentary about his former rival.

"I played many times against him. He never lost the ball. His passing, dribbling, strategy on the pitch is crazy," the German stated. "I'd never seen anything like this before or afterwards."

2 Diego Maradona

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Napoli

One of the most naturally gifted footballers to have ever stepped foot onto a pitch, there had to be space for the immortal Diego Maradona on Khedira's list. Speaking on the legendary Argentine, the former Juventus man beamed:

"I have to choose Maradona because when I saw him playing for Napoli or in the World Cup with Argentina, he was dribbling through the players almost like they were not existing."

For as special as Maradona was, it wasn't enough for him to take the top spot. That honour was saved for another icon who holds an even dearer place in Khedira's heart.

1 Zinedine Zidane

Notable clubs: Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

Given that Khedira would have begun watching football in and around the 1990s, it shouldn't be a surprise that the best player of that decade made such an impression that he earns the number one spot. That, of course, being Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman had a blend of nastiness and elegance that defied belief for a man of his stature, and these were all things that the 37-year-old waxed lyrical about:

"My number one has to be Zinedine Zidane because he was my idol. I was watching almost every game of his with Real Madrid but also with France when he won the World Cup in '98, scoring tow goals by header. But also, his beauty, his elegance, he makes football look so easy. I tried it afterwards on the streets but it never looked that easy and that fluent."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/01/2025.