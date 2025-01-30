Crystal Palace are expected to enter the market for a new centre-back in the final days of the January transfer window, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Eagles are reportedly on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after losing Chadi Riad to a long-term injury and are expected to add a new centre-back before Monday’s deadline.

According to Mokbel, Palace are unlikely to sign a new midfielder, despite losing Cheick Doucoure to a season-ending setback, as Adam Wharton is nearing his return to fitness following a lengthy absence.

The England midfielder has now returned to training after a long spell on the sidelines due to complications following his groin surgery.

Palace Eyeing Centre-Back Signing

After losing Chadi Riad to injury

While Palace’s initial plans were reportedly to continue with their current backline, an ACL injury to Riad seems to have altered their agenda in the final days of the transfer window.

The Moroccan international’s setback has left Palace with Marc Guehi, Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards as the only fit senior centre-backs, which presents a problem for Oliver Glasner, who prefers to play with three central defenders.

Palace have also said goodbye to Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah earlier this month, as he was recalled by the Blues amid their own injury crisis at the back.

The Eagles registered their first piece of January business by signing Millwall winger Romain Esse, who scored on his Premier League debut against Brentford on Saturday.

The 19-year-old penned a five-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park, following in the footsteps of Wharton and Eberechi Eze, who proved to be success stories following their moves from the Championship in 2024 and 2020, respectively.

Palace went on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League before losing to Brentford last weekend and will next travel to Manchester United on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Wins 6 Draws 9 Losses 8 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-01-25.