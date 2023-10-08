Highlights Samir Nasri was verbally abused by an Arsenal fan while working as a pundit at the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory with a late goal from Gabriel Martinelli, while Man City's Mateo Kovacic narrowly avoided a second yellow card.

Arsenal's win puts them joint-top of the Premier League table with Tottenham, marking Arteta's first league win against his former club.

Samir Nasri was reportedly ‘left shaken’ following an incident with an Arsenal fan during Sunday afternoon’s 1-0 win against Manchester City. The 36-year-old, who played for both clubs during his career, is understood to have been verbally abused while working at the game.

Nasri was providing analysis on the match at the Emirates Stadium for French broadcaster Canal+. The commentary team at talkSPORT witnessed the alleged incident, which occurred shortly after half-time.

What happened during the match?

The two Premier League title favourites looked set to play out a goalless draw in north London, but Arsenal sealed all three points thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected winning goal in the 86th minute. The other big talking point involved Man City midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who was incredibly fortunate to avoid a second yellow card from referee Michael Oliver in the 34th minute, shortly after he’d been booked, for a poor challenge on Declan Rice. Sky Sports’ co-commentator Gary Neville said: “What is he doing? I think he should be off. That is madness from Kovacic!”

Pundits Theo Walcott and Micah Richards, who played for Arsenal and Man City respectively, were in agreement that Kovacic probably should have been sent off while analysing the incident at half-time. Clear-cut chances were in short supply during the second half, but it was Mikel Arteta’s side that snatched all three points thanks to Martinelli’s dramatic late winner. How important might that goal be come the end of the season?

The result means Arsenal head into the international break joint-top of the Premier League table with rivals Tottenham, two points clear of Man City. This was Arsenal’s first league win over City since 2015 and the first league points that Arteta has taken against his former employers.

What happened to Samir Nasri?

Nasri controversially left Arsenal for Man City in 2011 and spent the next six years with the Citizens, winning two Premier League titles in the process. Back at the Emirates on Sunday, the former playmaker was involved in an altercation with one of the home supporters.

talkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface said: “There’s a supporter who was bellowing in his face at this moment in time. It’s a bit unnecessary from him getting involved with Nasri who’s just trying to do his job [punditry]. Nasri is just standing there being barracked by the supporter, there should be more stewards around here making sure it doesn’t happen.”

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves added: “This is where the press set-up is not the best. The security have to get the fan out. There’s a couple of Arsenal fans, and it pains me to say it, who have disgraced themselves.”

And Alex Crook, talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent, said: “He looks really shaken I have to say. He’s being abused here by Arsenal fans and there’s stewards just standing there watching, this is really poor.”

Meanwhile, one onlooker wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Drama here.....Samir Nasri put up against the back of Block 32 by a very very angry fan...idiotic tbh...he was soon ejected but not before throwing punches at AFC fans around him!”

Premier League table (As it stands) Team P GD Pts 1 Totttenham 8 10 20 2 Arsenal 8 10 20 3 Manchester City 8 11 18 4 Liverpool 8 9 17 5 Aston Villa 8 7 16 6 Brighton 8 5 16

