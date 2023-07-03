Arsenal have Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze on their radar at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have acted fast in the transfer window, but they don't appear to be slowing down.

Arsenal transfer news - Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last season, meaning reinforcements will be necessary if they want to go one step further.

Kai Havertz has recently been announced as a new signing, with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber close to completing moves to the Emirates.

Another player linked with a transfer to the club is Chukwueze, with the Evening Standard confirming their interest whilst also claiming that Villarreal need to sell players due to financial problems.

Chukwueze was described as an 'extraordinary' player by Villarreal coach Quique Setien.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to sign another forward player in the summer transfer window, possibly adding some competition for Bukayo Saka.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Mikel Arteta will need to bring in more quality throughout the squad.

The Gunners competed in the Europa League last season, but the level of opposition will be superior in Europe's biggest club competition.

What has Galetti said about Chukwueze?

Galetti has suggested that Chukwueze is a player on Arsenal's radar, but they could also face competition from Liverpool, Newcastle United, and AC Milan.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chukwueze is on the radar of some Premier League clubs. Also, in Serie A, AC Milan are really interested in him. But, the price tag, which is set at around €30m (£26m), is considered a little high for the Italian club.

"Coming back to England - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are on his tracks."

Would Chukwueze be a good signing for Arsenal?

The Nigerian forward has predominantly played as a right-sided attacker during his career, according to Transfermarkt.

With Saka playing 48 games last season, joint-most with Gabriel Magalhaes, as per FBref, the north London club clearly need to bring in some adequate cover for the England international.

Last campaign, Chukwueze started 27 games in La Liga, scoring six goals and providing five assists, according to Sofascore.

The 24-year-old also averaged 1.2 key passes, 2.3 successful dribbles, and 4.0 total duels won per game.

Chukwueze might not be on the same level as Saka, but there's no doubt he could provide some quality competition for the young winger.