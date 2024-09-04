Southampton winger Samuel Edozie has reached an agreement to join Belgian side Anderlecht, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Edozie has unfortunately found himself falling down the pecking order under Russell Martin, and with new additions Ryan Fraser and Maxwel Cornet arriving through the door, he could struggle for game time. The young winger needs to be playing regular football for his development, so a temporary move away could be a smart plan to allow him to flourish.

Since being promoted to the Premier League, Martin has switched up his system which has seen Edozie's game time limited. Against Brentford last time out, the former Manchester City man failed to even make the bench, with Martin opting for a two-striker setup and wing-backs.

Edozie Reaches Anderlecht Agreemeent

He will leave on loan

According to journalist Tavolieri, Edozie has reached an agreement to join Belgian side Anderlecht on loan with an option to buy...

"Samuel Edozie set to be the last signing of RSC #Anderlecht this summer ! Agreement found with #SaintsFC on a loan with option to buy. Mauve making it up in order to be assured that they can add Edozie on the list to #UEL as it’s this the last detail pending."

The young forward moved to the Saints from Manchester City, but he's failed to make the impact expected of him so far. With Anderlecht having an option to purchase Edozie on a permanent deal, it appears that Southampton are happy for him to depart.

During the summer transfer window, Scottish Premiership side Rangers were in advanced talks to sign Edozie, but they failed to get a deal over the line before the deadline. The 21-year-old played 32 games in the Championship last term with many of them from the bench, and with plenty of competition for places, it was always going to be difficult for him to become a regular this season.

With the English summer transfer window closed, Southampton still have some fringe players they are looking to get rid of. Kamaldeen Sulemana is another who appears to be surplus to requirements, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax are pushing to secure his signature. Transfer windows around Europe remain open, so we could still see players from the Premier League depart.

Russell Martin Under Pressure at Southampton

It's been a difficult start for the Saints

It's been a tricky start to the season for Southampton who are yet to gain a point on the return to the Premier League. Martin's possession-based style has regularly cost them, making a host of mistakes at the back as they attempt to play out.

Presenter Richard Keys has claimed that he believes Martin could be facing the sack if he doesn't switch up his ideas. The former Sky Sports host suggests that Southampton remind him of last season's Burnley, a side trying to play nice football but ultimately struggling to get results.