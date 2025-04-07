A four-time African Player of the Year, a three-time Champions League winner and one of the best strikers of the 21st century so far, Samuel Eto’o is undoubtedly a legend of the sport. Starting his time as a senior player with Real Madrid, Eto’o moved to Mallorca in the year 2000, where his career started to blossom.

In four years with the club, Eto’o established himself as a consistent striker with bags of potential, leading to Barcelona making a move for the Cameroonian in 2004. Eto’o would spend five years in Catalonia, winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues while racking up over 150 appearances for the club.

Eto’o moved to Italy in 2009, joining Inter Milan who, at the time, were managed by Jose Mourinho. In his debut season, Eto’o played a crucial role in Inter’s European treble success, with the striker becoming the first player to win two European trebles, doing so in back-to-back campaigns.

The striker’s career became somewhat nomadic after his time at Inter, with Eto’o spending time in Russia, England with Chelsea and Everton and then a brief return to Italy with Sampdoria. In 2015, Eto’o moved to Antalyaspor in Turkey, where he would play for three further years. He moved to the Qatar Stars League in 2018 and retired the following year.

A serial winner, Eto’o played with some incredible talents throughout his career, something he shined a light on back in 2008. Speaking with FourFourTwo, the Cameroonian icon named his Perfect XI, made up only of players that he shared a pitch with. So, who featured in his team?

Eto’o Named Many Legends to His Team

Cameroonian’s side is littered with icons of the game

Favouring a 4-3-3 formation, Eto’o picked Iker Casillas as his goalkeeper, who remains a Real Madrid legend for what he achieved at the club. In front of him were Dani Alves, who was at Sevilla when Eto’o picked his side, Pepe, also formerly of Real Madrid, and Chelsea icon John Terry while at left-back, Eto’o chose Patrice Evra to round out his incredible backline.

Moving into midfield and the first choice made by Eto’o was that of Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool legend being one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the game. Alongside Gerrard in a flat midfield three were Alessandro Del Piero, a consistent star for Juventus for over a decade, and Mahamadou Diarra, with the Malian having notably turned out for both Lyon and Real Madrid across the 2000s.

For his frontline, Eto’o elected to have Didier Drogba leading the attack, the former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker who was famed for his performances on big occasions. On one side of Drogba was Cristiano Ronaldo (and it is hard to argue that there could have been any other option) while on the other wing was Fredi Kanoute.

On the whole, Eto’o made a team consisting of names known to every football fan, though there are still some inclusions–one in particular–that may have come as something of a shock.

‘Why Did You Let Him Leave England?’

Eto’o included former African Player of the Year in his team

A towering striker best known for his seven-year stint with Sevilla between 2005 and 2012, Frederic Kanoute was known for his finishing ability, along with his grace and speed on the ball. Compared to some of the other names listed by Eto’o in his team, Kanoute would perhaps not have been expected to feature.

Speaking about the Malian international at the time, however, Eto’o said:

“The (2007) African Footballer of the Year. Why did you let him leave England? He’s magnificent. Or maybe he wanted to leave so that he could win trophies. And he's won many trophies with Sevilla.”

Prior to his move to Sevilla, as alluded to by Eto’o, Kanoute had established himself in English football, first with West Ham United and then with Tottenham Hotspur, who he joined after the Hammers were relegated in 2003. Despite how his stint with West Ham ended, Kanoute became and remains a cult hero of the club for the performances he put in.

Frederic Kanoute Career Stats Years Played For Club Appearances Goals 1997-2000 Lyon 63 12 2000-2003 West Ham United 91 33 2003-2005 Tottenham Hotspur 73 22 2005-2012 Sevilla 289 136 2012-2013 Beijing Guoan 46 13

Although it may seem a surprise inclusion at first glance, Kanoute’s career makes him more than deserving of a place in the team chosen by Eto’o. Not only that, but given the calibre Eto’o showed as a striker, there are few who could question any of his picks, let alone those he chose in the attack.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 07/04/2025)