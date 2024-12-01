Amad Diallo's fine form for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim this season has seen fans marvel over his talents at Old Trafford - and two more assists for the Red Devils against Everton has led to questions from MEN reporter Samuel Luckhurst, who has stated that it was 'bizarre' that Erik ten Hag rarely played the star last season.

Diallo was out with a knee injury at the start of last season, but he came back to the fore at the turn of the year in a loss to Nottingham Forest. But despite his 36-minute cameo, Diallo remained an unused substitute for some time, making just one more appearance in 11 games - though he finally came to the fore at the end of the campaign.

Luckhurst: Lack of Diallo Games Last Season 'Bizarre'

Erik ten Hag simply didn't seem to fancy the young winger

Just two goals and one assist due to his substitute appearances wasn't a huge tally for the young Ivorian, but a brace against PAOK under Ruud Van Nistelrooy and a further three assists in two Premier League games under Amorim means that he's well and truly firing for the Red Devils now.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =5th Assists 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 7.16 2nd

And that has seen Luckhurst question Diallo's non-inclusion last season, with the Manchester Evening News journalist labelling the decision as 'bizarre' given just how well the winger is performing incredibly under Amorim. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Bizarre that it took more than four months for Amad to get a start last season. Even more bizarre that Omari Forson once started ahead of him. He's torn Everton to shreds today. Perfect profile of player for Amorim in this formation. #mufc"

That he's the perfect profile for Amorim is true, though Ten Hag's reluctance to drop him over Antony was perhaps a reason why United struggled last season under his guidance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has one goal in four caps for the Ivory Coast.

Finishing eighth in the Premier League and being dumped out of the Champions League by finishing last in their group, Ten Hag was only saved by his FA Cup final win over Manchester City - and he wouldn't have made the final if it wasn't for Diallo's late, late winner over Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the competition that saw them down the Reds 4-3 after extra time.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-12-24.