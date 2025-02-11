Manchester United are open to signing Sporting winger Geovany Quenda in the summer transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils would reportedly pursue a deal for the promising Portuguese winger even after signing Patrick Dorgu, who plays in a similar position to the 17-year-old.

United met with Quenda’s agent Jorge Mendes in November to discuss the conditions of a potential move and have been tracking the player since his Sporting debut in August.

Ruben Amorim is said to want attack-minded wingers among his options on the flanks, and a move for Quenda remains a possibility after the season.

Red Devils Eyeing Quenda Deal

To bolster Ruben Amorim’s attacking options

According to Luckhurst, United could make room for Quenda’s arrival in the summer by offloading both left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Malacia was loaned to PSV Eindhoven earlier this month, with a buy option included in the deal, while Shaw faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after making just three substitute appearances this season.

United may reportedly not tolerate another injury-hit season from Shaw and could look to offload him before his contract expires in June 2027.

Quenda, praised as 'astonishing' by Roberto Martinez, made his Sporting debut in August and has been a key player for the club since, making 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Quenda became Sporting’s youngest-ever goalscorer last year, netting in their 4-3 loss to Porto in the Supercup in August.

Man United had a quiet January transfer window, signing young defenders Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to only bolster Amorim’s backline.

The Red Devils were restricted financially from pursuing a new forward and have seemingly pushed their plans to the summer, having failed in their bid to sign Mathys Tel, who joined Tottenham on loan.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,466

