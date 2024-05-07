Highlights Erik ten Hag looked dejected after Manchester United's defeat, ignoring fans' support could be a concern.

The Dutch coach appeared to know his fate as manager after the humiliating loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked dejected after their heavy defeat away at Crystal Palace on Monday night, and Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has shared what he saw from the Dutch coach at full-time which could be a concern.

A Michael Olise-inspired Palace side ran riot at Selhurst Park on Monday, with the Eagles scoring four times without reply as United succumbed to a humiliating defeat. Oliver Glasner's side thoroughly deserved the win, and ten Hag looked like a man who knew his fate after the full-time whistle.

Ten Hag Ignores Man Utd Supporters

It's a worrying time for the manager

Writing after the match, Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst confirmed that ten Hag shook a few hands on the pitch at full-time before heading straight to the tunnel, seemingly not acknowledging the travelling United supporters. Luckhurst later shows his appreciation for the fans in the away end on Monday night, applauding their 'phenomenal support'.

The former Ajax boss had every right to be frustrated with his players and their performance, but he ultimately has to take the majority of the responsibility as manager. To not acknowledge the supporters who spent their hard-earned money and were signing until the final whistle won't have gone down well with those sitting in the away end.