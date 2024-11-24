Manchester United shared the points in an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in what was Ruben Amorim's first fixture in charge, and the Portuguese tactician evidently grew frustrated with his side's inability to press with intensity, says Samuel Luckhurst.

It has been a dismal season for the Red Devils, who currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, far below any of their rivals. It became quickly evident that the club was heading down a treacherous path under former boss, Erik ten Hag, and the appointment of Amorim to the helm denoted a new era for United. However, the former Sporting man will have his work cut out if he is to make anything of his current crop of players, as a lack of intensity continues to be a recurring issue.

Amorim Frustrated with United’s Lack of Pressing

The players are struggling to adapt to his high-intensity system

Marcus Rashford tapped in from close range to register the first goal of Amorim's tenure early in the second minute, which in-turn fired up the atmosphere in the away end at Portman Road. The excitement was short-lived, though, as Omari Hutchinson later leveled the score at the brink of half-time and his wonder-strike proved to be the final goal of the game.

United will rue their missed chances in this tie, but there were several moments where Amorim's men failed to maintain intensity in their pressing, and Luckhurst noted the manager's frustration at this particular aspect. Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), he said:

Several supporters shared a similar frustration at the players on the pitch, with one fan labeling them as the "laziest bunch of players in the league". Another fan claimed "Amorim will want rid of 80% of them".

Manchester United's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 4 Losses 4 Goals per match 1.1 Goals conceded per match 1.1 Clean sheets 5

A week has passed since Amorim first took charge of a new, intensity-focused training regime at Carrington, but the players have reportedly struggled to adapt to this pace. As per The Sun last week, Amorim purportedly "could not believe the lack of speed and intensity" shown by the players, and he was "constantly having to tell the players to pick up the pace". With time, it is likely most personnel will better transition to the new style of play, but for certain individuals that are unable to keep up, their days at Old Trafford may soon be numbered.

