Samuel Luckhurst thinks Kobbie Mainoo's outing in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield was his best performance as a starter this season.

Mainoo has been enduring a troubling spell after a breakout 2023-24 campaign, where his displays for the Red Devils earned him an England call-up for Euro 2024. The 19-year-old failed to replicate his form from last term and hasn't been a consistent starter under Ruben Amorim.

However, Amorim started Mainoo in midfield against Arne Slot's league leaders and the club's academy graduate was a standout performer. He pulled the strings in the middle of the park, and his energy was much needed. His display summed up why many questioned his coach's decision to start Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United midweek.

Lisandro Martinez gave the visitors the lead (52') before Cody Gakpo quickly equalised (59'). Mohamed Salah tucked away a penalty to give Liverpool the lead (70'), only for Amad Diallo to come up trumps with a nice finish to ensure Amorim's men came away from Anfield with a point.

A vast improvement from United and Mainoo was key to them taking a point away from Merseyside. Amorim partnered him with the tough-tackling Manuel Ugarte, and he was tidy in possession while showcasing his trickery on several occasions.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Liverpool Minutes Played 72' Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.11 Assists 0 Touches 44 Accurate Passes 22/29 (76%) Key Passes 0 Crosses (acc.) 0 Long Balls (acc.) 1 (1) Shots On Target 0 Shots Off Target 0 Shots Blocked 1 Dribble Attempts (succ.) 2 (1) Ground Duels (won) 11 (6) Aerial Duels (won) 5 (0) Possession Lost 10 Interceptions 1 Total Tackles 4

Luckhurst: Mainoo Starred In Starting Role

The English youngster put in one of his best displays this season

Mainoo came into the new season with a ton of expectations. Many felt he was a nailed-on starter following his performances for club and country last season and in the summer.

However, in the 11 league games he'd started beforehand, he was fairly quiet and perhaps fatigued after such a busy schedule of games for United and England. He played his way into the Three Lions' team at the European Championships because of his agility and grace on the ball.

Amorim has struggled to find the best team for his system since replacing Erik ten Hag in November. He started the ageing Casemiro, 32, and Eriksen, 32, in the Red Devis' defeat to Newcastle, which proved disastrous. Mainoo came on and immediately gave his side more control in midfield against the Magpies.

Mainoo built on that performance and caught Luckhurst's eye in the draw against Liverpool. The English journalist gave him a 7/10 rating when writing for Manchester Evening News:

By far his best performance as a starter all season. Involved in some skilful passages of play that helped United progress up the pitch. 7

United will hope Mainoo has turned a corner and will be consistent after a frustrating start to the season. He'll be eager for Amorim in his mission to propel the Red Devils up the table where they sit 13th after 20 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.