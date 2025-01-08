Manchester United are not interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes during the January transfer window, according to Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new left wing-back for Ruben Amorim in 2025 as they look to bolster the defence and build the squad in the new manager's vision, with the position considered to be a top priority due to the fitness issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Mendes has emerged as one of the top targets for the club and is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford as talks over a new contract in the French captial have stalled, but Luckhurst says the interest from the Reds is being overstated.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Man Utd Not Pursuing Mendes in January

Left-back set to be a priority in the summer

While the club are keen on bringing in a left-back during 2025, it's likely to be a priority target for the summer window according to MEN journalist Luckhurst - who says the club are 'not actively targeting' Mendes during the January transfer window.

Mendes, 22, has previously played under Amorim at Sporting CP and since joining Paris Saint-Germain has become one of the best left-backs in the world, being described as "world-class" for his performances.

Reports suggest that he is keen to move to England, with his current contract status at PSG up in the air. Talks are currently ongoing over a new deal in the French capital, with his current contract due to expire in 2026, but negotiations have stalled and United are ready to pounce to bolster their squad.

The Reds were handed some 'bad news' earlier on Wednesday when it emerged that Alphonso Davies, another name linked to strengthen that position, edged closer to a new contract with Bayern Munich. He was due to become a free agent in the summer and was being eyed by INEOS as a "dream signing".

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.