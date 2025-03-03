The atmosphere at Manchester United is ‘pretty miserable’, and the majority of staff are ‘demoralised’ by the state of the club, journalist Samuel Luckhurst has revealed.

The Red Devils have endured a tough 2024/25 campaign both on and off the field and now appear to be heading for their worst-ever Premier League finish.

Ruben Amorim’s side sit 14th in the league with 11 games to go, though off-field developments once again dominated the headlines last week.

United announced further redundancies, planning to cut 200 jobs in an attempt to ‘return the club to profitability’, and Luckhurst claims the recent job losses have taken a toll on staff morale.

Man United Staff ‘Demoralised’

After 250 job cuts over the past year

Luckhurst, writing for the BBC, revealed that United staff have grown increasingly concerned following 250 job cuts over the past year:

“It's pretty miserable and I think that the majority of the staff are quite demoralised at the state of the club and I think that's been the case for the past year with 250 redundancies. “Last year there were going to be 200 redundancies. This year you have people who decided to leave before the redundancies were announced and as far as the supporters are concerned, Jim Radcliffe is reviled at the moment. “He is well and truly bracketed with the Glazer family, who have been the owners for nearly 20 years.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first 12 months at the club have been met with heavy criticism from United supporters, with his cost-cutting measures a particular point of concern.

Alongside staff redundancies, United have increased ticket prices and shut down their staff canteen in their latest attempt to drastically reduce costs.

Last month, the club announced a £27.7m loss in their second-quarter financial results, adding to their £300m-plus losses over the past three years.

United also spent £14.5m on the sackings of Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, including £4.1m on hiring and then firing former sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8 Points per game 1.13

