Alejandro Garnacho isn't looking to leave Manchester United despite speculation growing over a potential departure, according to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News. Napoli have made a move for the 20-year-old while Chelsea are monitoring his situation.

The Argentine winger's future is uncertain a year after becoming one of the club's key players and a standout performer during the 2023-24 campaign. That wasn't hard, given the disappointing performance of the Red Devils as a team, but he shined with impressive displays, bagging 10 goals and five assists in 50 games across competitions.

Garnacho netted the opener in Manchester United's unlikely FA Cup final win against Manchester City in May 2024. It seemed likely he'd be key for the club moving forward, but there are doubts, as he's lost the 'untouchable' label he'd earned. Ruben Amorim boldly dropped the former Atletico Madrid academy prospect from his entire squad for the Manchester Derby in mid-December.

The Portuguese coach suggested Garnacho wasn't happy, but he liked this as it showed determination. He responded with a fine outing in United's FA Cup third-round win against Arsenal, assisting Bruno Fernandes.

Napoli have been eyeing the eight-cap Argentina international as a 'dream' replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain for €70 million (£59 million) plus add-ons. He has three years left on his contract, and there have been suggestions that he'd be open to leaving Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 20 (11) Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Crosses 0.2 (14%) Successful Dribbles 0.7 (30%) Ground Duels Won 2.6 (41%)

Luckhurst: Garnacho Isn't Actively Looking To Leave United

Napoli Have Failed With A £40M Bid

Luckhurst claims Garnacho isn't in fact eyeing a United exit despite doubts growing over his future with the club and Napoli's interest. Antonio Conte's Serie A title challengers are said to have failed with a £40 million offer for the attacker, while Chelsea are also keeping tabs.

Garnacho's stance is significant as it puts to bed claims that the Red Devils youngster wants out. He made his senior debut in April 2022 and has been one of the club's most exciting young talents alongside fellow academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

It puts all eyes on United and the notion that they are 'fuelling interest' in the Madrid-born winger. The club wants to ensure they comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, and selling a homegrown talent will be hugely beneficial.

Marcus Rashford is another academy graduate who is linked with a move away this month. Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona have been offered the English forward, who hasn't played since Amorim dropped him and Garnacho for a 2-1 win against City in December.

