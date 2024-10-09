Samuel Luckhurst has shared an update on the future of Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag after the INEOS board meeting on Tuesday ended without any official communication from the club.

The Dutch coach has come under huge pressure for his job after a five-game winless run in recent weeks, with just three victories in 11 games across all competitions so far this season, adding on to the club's worst ever finish in the Premier League last season under his leadership.

But while some have taken no communication from the club to mean that Ten Hag is set to stay at Old Trafford beyond the current international break, Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst has shared an update that could point to an alternative outcome.

Whispers Coming Out of Old Trafford

Writing in a report on the newspaper's website, Luckhurst revealed that there are "whispers" coming out of Old Trafford that the lack of an update so far does not mean that Ten Hag's job as manager is safe beyond the international break.

In fact, the club still may not yet have made a final decision with Ten Hag currently away on holiday, and potential options to replace him have been identified including former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to Luckhurst, the German was Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred option to take over the helm during the summer had the former Ajax man been dismissed, although ultimately it was decided to keep him after his FA Cup final triumph and he was handed a new 12-month contract extension to show their backing.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

But a poor start to the season has got fans once again questioning their decision, and the international break could provide the perfect opportunity to replace him without disrupting the season too much more.

United will host Brentford at Old Trafford on October 19th in their next Premier League fixture, before a trip to Istanbul to face off with former boss Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side in the Europa League four days later.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Ten Hag After Man Utd Emergency Meeting The Dutchman may be sticking around at Old Trafford for a little longer.

Man Utd Must Be Decisive with Ten Hag Decision

Huge period of the season ahead now

Whether the Red Devils decide to part ways with Ten Hag or not, they must be decisive and quick with the decision and communicate it effectively.

Ten Hag can have no excuses should they decide to sack him after another horrendous run of form and performances, adding on to a horror campaign last season too. But INEOS clearly have a plan and strategy in place and saw him as the person to take that forward.

Sacking him quickly would give them ample time to bring in a replacement and get everyone adjusted before the Brentford game, while a decision to keep him should be communicated to fans to ensure that the widespread speculation around his future doesn't dominate needlessly for the next two weeks and beyond.

All stats courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 9/10/2024.