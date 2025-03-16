Manchester United could be without Andre Onana as they take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening - with Samuel Luckhurst stating that the Red Devils stopper faces a 'late fitness test' ahead of their trip to the King Power and that he won't be starting as it stands.

Onana featured in the full ninety minutes in midweek as United beat Real Sociedad 4-1 to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals, but he's seemingly suffered an injury setback in the hours and days after the game - and that has led to Luckhurst claiming that the Cameroonian will be out, as it stands, for the East Midlands trip.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Manchester Evening News journalist said that the £200,000-per-week star faces a fitness test and could be out of Ruben Amorim's plans for the trip to face Ruud van Nistelrooy's men, writing:

"Andre Onana faces a late fitness test and, as it stands, won’t be starting for #mufc at Leicester tonight."

With Onana out, that would usually mean that Altay Bayindir would come between the sticks as the Red Devils' backup option - however, the Turkish goalkeeper has been ruled out of action and there is no return date set for his availability. To make matters worse, former England and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is United's third-choice stopper, is also out of action - and so the club will be scrambling towards the youth team to find an available goalkeeper.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that youngster Dermot Mee could be in contention to start. The 22-year-old has only had loan deals at local side Trafford and fellow north-west outfits Runcorn Linnets, Witton Albion and Altrincham in the past - but with two EFL Trophy appearances for the club this season, he's best placed to be thrust into first-team action.

United have injuries across the pitch, with Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez all out for extended periods of time - and Onana's whereabouts will only add to more uncertain form in the top-flight, with United still not too close to a top-half finish.