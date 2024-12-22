Manchester United's set-piece vulnerabilities came to the surface yet again against Bournemouth, and Joshua Zirkzee was largely to blame - Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst took aim at the Dutch attacker for failing to compete with the Cherries' Dean Huijsen.

The Red Devils have struggled to deal with set-pieces as of late, and that was again the case at Old Trafford on Sunday (December 22). Tyrell Malacia gave away a contentious free-kick, which Ryan Christie aimed into the box.

Zirkzee was put on Huijsen, who has been impressive in the air this season, but he couldn't stop the Spain U21 international from putting the visitors ahead. It was poor defending from United, who had similar issues in dealing with Arsenal's set-pieces in a 2-0 away loss earlier this month.

Joshua Zirkzee put on blast for Bournemouth's opener

The Dutch forward was branded 'hopeless'

Zirkzee's 6ft4in frame proved ineffective at preventing the 6ft5in Huijsen from meeting Christie's free-kick and heading home Bournemouth's opener. The Dutchman's positioning was questionable, and he wore a guilty face once the ball flew past Andre Onana, who was rooted to his spot.

Luckhurst slammed Zirkzee for not doing better at marking Huijsen with a post on X:

Zirkzee absolutely hopeless marking Huijsen. Never goal side of him and it's a free header.

Zirkzee, 23, was handed a start by Ruben Amorim after coming off the bench and netting in United's 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup midweek. He's started to find form under the Portuguese coach, with three goals in seven games.

Joshua Zirkzee Premier League Statistics Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 2.96 Aerial Duels Won 0.8 (34%)

However, lapses in concentration have continuously plagued the start of Zirkzee's Red Devils career. His side tried hitting back before half-time, with Bruno Fernandes sending two shots just wide of Kepa Arizzabalaga's goal. Amorim cut a frustrated figure on the touchline with yet more question marks surrounding defending at set-pieces.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have now conceded nine goals from set-pieces in the Premier League. Only Wolves (14) have a worse record.

Zirzkee arrived at United from Bologna in a £36.5 million deal after impressing in Serie A, helping fire his former club to UEFA Champions League qualification. The jury is out on the Netherlands international amid a stop-start season at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.