Samuel Luckhurst says it was ‘illogical’ for Ruben Amorim to take off Alejandro Garnacho in the first half of Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

The Portuguese tactician withdrew Garnacho after Patrick Dorgu was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Jaden Philogene and replaced the Argentina international with Noussair Mazraoui two minutes before half-time.

Garnacho went straight to the dressing room rather than taking a place on the bench and has ‘caused outrage’ with his post-match social media post.

While Amorim’s decision was a tactical one, allowing United to maintain their defensive shape with five at the back, Luckhurst believes the 40-year-old ‘got it wrong’ by removing his ‘most consistent attacking threat’ so early in the game.

Garnacho Taken Off Early v Ipswich

After Patrick Dorgu’s red card

Luckhurst, writing for the Manchester Evening News, gave Garnacho a 6/10 rating for his contributions up front:

“United's most constant attacking threat yet he was hooked after Dorgu was dismissed. Illogical to have been taken off. 6”

Meanwhile, he gave Amorim a 5/10 rating and questioned his decision to start both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee again:

“Wrong to pick both strikers again and got it wrong hooking Garnacho, though that change is not as incendiary given the final result. 5”

Amorim said he would speak to Garnacho after he went straight to the dressing room and explained the decision was purely tactical, as he wanted to keep the original shape with five defenders.

United have clinched their fifth win in the Premier League under Amorim and their first in four games, climbing up to 14th in the standings.

The Red Devils will next face Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday before taking on Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 next week.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals conceded 21 Goals scored 27 Points per game 1.13

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.