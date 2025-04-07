Manchester United failed to score for the 12th Premier League game this season, and the second time in just a matter of days, as they drew 0-0 in a drab derby with Manchester City - and Rasmus Hojlund has been scorned by United writer Samuel Luckhurst for 'dawdling' despite his side needing a goal.

United's struggles in front of goal have been no secret, with only the bottom three alongside West Ham United and Everton scoring less than the Red Devils in the Premier League, having scored just 37 goals so far this season. A large part of that has been down to Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's failures in front of goal, scoring just three goals each in a torrid campaign.

Hojlund Action 'Inexcusable' vs Manchester City

The striker failed to get himself on the scoresheet yet again at Old Trafford

That continued into Sunday's clash, with Hojlund having touched the ball twice in City's half during the first 45 minutes, where he offered little goal threat in a huge derby game. And with United failing to score yet again, and thus passing up on making ground on the top half, the Red Devils now languish seven points from 10th-placed Bournemouth.

Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 8th Goals 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =12th Match rating 6.26 25th

But one moment that caught Luckhurst's eye was when midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes crossed for Manuel Ugarte to mishit a volley - in which Hojlund was scorned for being on the edge of the area and not in the middle, where a striker should typically be when someone with Fernandes' quality is in a crossing position.

Luckhurst wrote in the Manchester Evening News:

"Hojlund apologised for an ostensibly errant run he had made when Fernandes had the ball yet the evidence suggested he was on for the pass. "What was inexcusable of Hojlund was to be dawdling outside the area when Fernandes clipped the ball in for Manuel Ugarte, a defensive midfielder, to mishit his volley. Ugarte had more attempts at goal than Hojlund, eventually put out of his misery in the 72nd minute."

Barring his goal against Leicester City three weeks ago, Hojlund has only scored twice this season - with his two earlier efforts against Nottingham Forest and Brentford accounting for just half of his strikes on home turf this season in all competitions, the others coming against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has 24 goals in 84 games for United.

It's no secret that United are looking for a new striker, with Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap being linked among others, but Hojlund will be looking over his shoulder at the end of the season with a new talisman set to come in.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.