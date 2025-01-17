Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund delivered an ‘utterly hopeless’ performance in their 3-1 win against Southampton, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Danish international was given his fourth straight Premier League start on Thursday as United completed a stunning comeback against the Saints, with Amad Diallo’s second-half hat-trick sealing the victory.

Hojlund, who started the contest as Ruben Amorim’s sole striker, underperformed on the night, registering zero shots on target, completing seven passes, creating one big chance and winning just two of his 10 duels.

The 21-year-old’s performance has attracted criticism from the fans, who claimed he was ‘limiting the entire team’ on Thursday and demanded Amorim make a change in the starting line-up for the Brighton game on Sunday.

Hojlund Was ‘Boy Among Men’

In Man United’s win v Southampton

Luckhurst, who gave Hojlund a 3/10 rating for his performance on Thursday, said the Dane looked like ‘a boy among men’ at Old Trafford and claimed he never should have started:

“Never should have started and, apart from one good piece of play to set up Garnacho, he was utterly hopeless again. A boy among men. 3”

Hojlund made his 16th appearance of the Premier League season on Thursday and has now gone six games in a row without scoring, having last netted in United’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest in December.

The 21-year-old has been prolific in the Europa League, where he scored five in six, and is among the competition’s top goalscorers this term.

United have climbed to 12th in the Premier League following their win over the Saints and will next face Brighton away on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 1,025

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.