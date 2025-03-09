Two of Manchester United's highest-earning stars have been criticised by Red Devils reporter Samuel Luckhurst for something they did against Arsenal on Sunday - with the journalist taking particular aim at Casemiro and Matthijs de Ligt by saying their actions 'summed up' United at present.

The duo started against the high-flying Gunners on Sunday, aiming to secure a win that could have seen United move up to 13th-place in the Premier League table - but early on, the duo were almost involved in an incident that would have seen the Gunners take the lead inside just three minutes.

Luckhurst: Casemiro and De Ligt 'Sum Up' United Season

The Red Devils almost went 1-0 down within minutes

It would have been typical for United to concede so early in a game that they needed to win to raise spirits ahead of Thursday's crunch Europa League second-leg clash against Real Sociedad, and having failed to overturn many games in which they have conceded first, De Ligt and Casemiro's mistake would have given them the worst possible start.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =13th Goals 1 =9th Clearances Per Game 2.1 =6th Tackles Per Game 3.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.6 11th Match rating 6.77 4th

But high-fiving after the mistake, Casemiro and De Ligt's camaraderie was criticised by Luckhurst, who said that the duo should have had an argument instead of being celebratory.

"Sums up this United side that De Ligt and Casemiro tackle each other, almost gifting Arsenal a goal, and they high-five each other. They should be having a barney."

A win would only have been United's 10th of the campaign from 28 games, which looked to have been the case when Bruno Fernandes scored a free-kick in stoppage time in the first half.

However, they are still on track to record their worst Premier League outing in their history, having beaten that record via an eighth-placed finish last season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are currently eight points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth, with Ruben Amorim intent on dispelling their poor run of form in all competitions this season - and having sorted their mistake out early on, they took the lead against the Champions League-chasing club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro and De Ligt cost Manchester United a combined £115million.

There were positive signs for United, and although there could be criticism of De Ligt and Casemiro for their reaction to a potential blunder, Amorim could look at their camaraderie as a positive heading into the business end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

