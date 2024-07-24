Highlights Samuel Mather has signed a new contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The deal includes an option for an additional season, securing Mather's future with the Red Devils.

Mather's loan spell at Rochdale in the National League helped develop him as a player.

Manchester United youngster Samuel Mather has now agreed a new three-year deal, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Although the main focus for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS in the summer transfer window is bringing in new recruits, tieing down some of their key stars will also be important. Mather hasn't made an impact on the senior squad just yet, but extending his stay at Old Trafford could be a huge positive for the future.

Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have already been signed during the summer window to improve the first-team squad, with INEOS stamping their authority after taking over earlier in the year.

Mather Signs New Man Utd Contract

He extends his stay until 2027

According to Italian reporter Romano, Mather has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester United, extending his stay until 2027. The Red Devils will also have the option to keep him at the club for a further season...

"Excl: Manchester United winger Samuel Mather has agreed to sign new long-term contract with the club. Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2027, three year deal with an option for further season."

Mather spent the second half of the 2023/2024 season on loan at Rochdale, making 10 appearances in the National League. According to Stretty News, Mather was sent on a flexi-loan, which allowed him to spend time and gain experience playing for another club, but he remained at Carrington for day-to-day training.

The young winger was part of the 2021/2022 FA Youth Cup campaign, where United lifted the trophy, starting every single game of the campaign alongside the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. The latter two have now become key members of the senior squad, so Mather will be hoping to follow in their footsteps in the near future.

Mather's current deal was set to expire in 2025, and after suffering a long-term injury in the last few years, there were fears over where his future would lie. United have now shown faith in the youngster, with a new contract to be signed by the young star.

They have an agreement with the PSG midfielder

Italian reporter Romano has also recently provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Red Devils currently have an agreement with the Uruguayan international, but they are still in negotiations with PSG over a potential fee.

The two clubs are said to be in 'constant dialogue' and have been since June, but United are yet to see an official offer accepted or rejected. This could be a situation which drags on for a few more weeks with United seemingly unwilling to be messed around when it comes to valuations.