Highlights The Spurs hold 4 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft: #4, #8, #35, and #48.

Robert Dillingham could boost the Spurs' shooting and playmaking.

Adem Bona and Jalen Bridges provide depth in scoring and defense in the 2nd round.

After selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall last season, the San Antonio Spurs expected last season to turn out better than it did. Instead, the Spurs once again finished toward the bottom of the NBA standings last season. They were the second-worst team in the Western Conference, ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers . San Antonio is still in the midst of a rebuild, but the upcoming draft could help them speed it up.

The team did deal with injuries last season that limited Wembanyama's minutes to begin his career, and Devin Vassell also suffered multiple injuries throughout the season. They also experimented with Jeremy Sochan running the point, something that did not work out, causing head coach Gregg Popovich to move Tre Jones back into the starting lineup. San Antonio's struggles resulted in them lucking out in the NBA Draft Lottery. After the lottery, they now have four picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, including two selections in the top ten.

The Spurs have four selections in the 2024 draft: #4, #8, #35 and #48. In a draft class that is not as top-heavy as previous years' classes, there is still a good amount of potential in this year's class. San Antonio can use these four picks to speed up their rebuild and round out their roster around Wembanyama.

Here are the players that the Spurs should target.

4th Overall Pick – Robert Dillingham (PG, Kentucky)

Averaged 15.2 points per game in 2023-24

Robert Dillingham is the point guard that the Spurs could use next to Wembanyama. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists in his freshman season at the University of Kentucky. Although he is not the best playmaker as he averaged just 3.9 assists per game last season, Dillingham will look to improve on that aspect of his game in the NBA.

He is a great shooter as he shot 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range last season. San Antonio could use the shooting as they struggled to shoot the ball last season, especially from behind the arc.

Robert Dillingham Stats 2023-24 G 32 PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 44.4%

One downfall for the 19-year-old is his frame. He is 6-foot-3, but only 176 lbs. His frame is similar to Atlanta Hawks' point guard, Trae Young, but Dilingham is not as good of a playmaker as Young was coming out of college. He is a shifty player who can create his own shots, something the Spurs' roster lacks. If Dillingham can put on more weight, he could become one of the better young point guards in the league and one that would fit in perfectly in the Alamo City.

8th Overall Pick – Stephon Castle (G, UConn)

One of the best defenders in the 2024 class

Stephon Castle was a major key in helping UConn win a national championship last season. Last season, he proved that he is a great defender and reliable inside scorer. The Spurs have shown interest in the 19-year-old. Although he is listed as a combo guard, reports say that San Antonio may see him as a point guard.

Stephon Castle Stats 2023-24 G 34 PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 FG% 47.2% 3PT% 26.7%

Castle averaged 11.1 points and shot 47.2 percent from the field in 34 games during his lone season at UConn. One area that he needs to improve is his three-point shooting. He shot just 26.7 percent last season, a number that he must improve on in the NBA. Despite the poor outside shooting, Castle is one of the best defenders in this draft class.

Last season, he averaged 0.8 steals and UConn's defensive rating while he was on the floor was 95.5, compared to just 101.5 while he was on the bench. If the Spurs take Dillingham with the eighth pick, Castle's three-point shooting should not be as big of a problem as if they did not select another reliable outside shooter.

Castle would also add to the Spurs' defense, which improved a lot last season thanks to Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, Wembanyama.

35th Overall Pick: Adem Bona (PF/C, UCLA)

Athletic big man with 7-4 wingspan

Adem Bona is an athletic 6-foot-8 big man who can play either power forward or center. His 7-foot-4 wingspan allows him to block shots at a high rate defensively, as he averaged 1.8 blocks per game at UCLA last season. He is also a reliable inside scorer, averaging 12.4 points and shooting 58.8 percent from the field in 33 games during his sophomore season.

Adem Bona Stats 2023-24 G 33 PPG 12.4 RPG 5.9 APG 1.2 BPG 1.8 FG% 58.8%

Although Bona is not a threat from beyond the arc, his athleticism and size allow him to get to the rim at a high level. With the Spurs needing a backup big man other than Zach Collins, Bona would fit in perfectly at both ends of the court. He brings reliable inside scoring and a defender to San Antonio's bench.

48th Overall Pick: Jalen Bridges (SF/PF Baylor)

A 3-and-D forward who excels at both ends of the court

Jalen Bridges is a 6-foot-7 forward who is a prototypical three-and-D player. He flew under the radar throughout his college career until his senior season last year, where he showed off his defensive and offensive abilities. In 35 games, Bridges averaged 12.2 points and shot 41.2 percent from three last season. He also averaged 1.1 steals per game and posted a 105.9 defensive rating.

Jalen Bridges Stats 2023-24 G 35 PPG 12.2 RPG 5.7 APG 1.4 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.6% 3PT% 41.2%

The 22-year-old forward would help the Spurs at both ends of the court and may see more playing time with the team looking to trade away Keldon Johnson this offseason. Bridges is a knockdown shooter from the outside, something the Spurs' roster could use. They also need more defenders to pair alongside Wembanyama, and he fits that criteria.

San Antonio lucked out by securing two top ten picks. Their biggest need this offseason is to find their point guard of the future, which they could do by drafting both Dillingham and Castle. They also need reliable scoring and defense off of the bench, which they would get in Bona and Bridges if they decide to take them. With this class, the Spurs could be on their way to returning back to their winning ways.