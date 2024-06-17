Highlights The San Antonio Spurs draft success stems from late-first and second-round steals.

Building through the draft is essential due to the lack of free agent interest.

Duncan, Robinson, Parker, Manu, and Elliott are the Spurs' top 5 draft picks in history.

The San Antonio Spurs have had a ton of success in finding hall-of-fame talent through the NBA Draft over the years. San Antonio has lucked out by securing the first overall pick three times since 1987, which has helped them set the foundation to build championship-caliber teams. Although they have had the first pick three times, most of the Spurs' draft success has come from finding talent in the late first round and the second round of the draft.

With San Antonio being a small market team, they do not draw a lot of interest from free agents. That is why building through the draft has been an important part of the franchise's history. They were also one of the first teams to scout players from overseas, which led to them selecting two of the best international players of all time.

Over the years, the Spurs have been able to scout underrated talent that they have been able to develop into hall-of-fame players. They have built teams through the draft and, by doing so, have won five NBA championships since 1999.

Here are the top five draft picks in San Antonio Spurs history.

5 Sean Elliott

Draft: 1989 3rd overall pick

Credit: © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Awards/Honors: 1999 Champion, 2x All-Star

Sean Elliott was selected third overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Spurs. He played in San Antonio for 11 of his 12 NBA seasons. His one season outside of San Antonio was when he played for the Detroit Pistons in 1994, but he was then dealt back to the Spurs that summer. Elliott played over 600 games in the silver and black, averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was also a reliable shooter at 46.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three.

Sean Elliott Spurs Stats G 669 PPG 14.4 RPG 4.4 APG 2.5 SPG 0.8 FG% 46.6% 3PT% 37.9%

In his 12-year career, Elliott was an All-Star twice, in 1993 and 1996. He also helped the Spurs win their first championship in franchise history in 1999 after starting all 17 playoff games. Although Elliott was never the star player of the team, he was an important part of the Spurs' success in the 1990s, which led to San Antonio retiring Elliott's number 32. After retiring in 2001, Elliott joined the Spurs' broadcasting team as the lead analyst. Last season, he finished his 23rd year of being the lead analyst for the Spurs.

4 Tony Parker

Draft: 2001 28th overall pick

Awards/Honors: 4x Champion, 2007 Finals MVP, 6x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Tony Parker was a draft steal for the Spurs in 2001. He was selected with the 28th overall pick out of France in the 2001 NBA Draft. As a 19-year-old, Parker quickly became the Spurs' starting point guard during his rookie season. In his 17 seasons in San Antonio, Parker would help the Spurs win four championships while being one of the best point guards in the NBA. In almost 1200 games in the silver and black, Parker averaged 15.8 points and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

Tony Parker Spurs Stats G 1,198 PPG 15.8 RPG 2.8 APG 5.7 SPG 0.9 FG% 49.2% 3PT% 32.6%

Parker ended his career as a four-time champion, six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and one of the most underrated point guards in NBA history. He also was awarded the 2007 Finals MVP award after the Spurs swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in route to their fourth championship in franchise history. Parker was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, becoming the first French-born player to do so in NBA history. As the best point guard in Spurs' history, his number 9 jersey also hangs from the Frost Bank Center rafters.

3 Manu Ginobili

Draft: 1999 57th overall pick

Awards/Honors: 4x Champion, 2x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 2007-08 6th Man of the Year, Hall of Fame Class of 2022

When the Spurs selected Manu Ginobili 57th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft, they had no idea that he would not only be one of the best second-round picks of all time but also one of the best international players in NBA history. After being selected in 1999, Ginobili did not make his NBA debut until 2002 due to his commitment to a pro league in Italy. After debuting for the Spurs in 2002, he immediately made an impact.

He helped San Antonio win four championships during his 16-year career, while also securing himself as the Spurs' biggest draft steal of all time. In over 1000 games in San Antonio, Ginobili averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three.

Manu Ginobili Spurs Stats G 1,057 PPG 13.3 RPG 3.5 APG 3.8 SPG 1.3 FG% 44.7% 3PT% 36.9%

Ginobili played all of his 16 seasons in San Antonio, winning four championships and making two All-Star appearances. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2007-08 season, solidifying himself as one of the best sixth men in NBA history.

Manu was a flashy player who was not afraid to attack the rim or make a behind-the-back or no-look pass. He was also one of the first players to use the "Eurostep" in the NBA, a move that many of today's stars have implemented into their own game. Ginobili was never the best player during the Spurs' reign at the top of the league, but he was a very important piece. After retiring in 2018, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022. As one of the Spurs' best players in franchise history, his number 20 jersey was retired by the team in 2019.

2 David Robinson

Draft: 1987 1st overall pick

Awards/Honors: 2x Champion, 1994-95 MVP, 1989-90 Rookie of the Year, 1991-92 Defensive Player of the Year, 10x All-Star, 10x All-NBA, 8x All Defensive Team

The Spurs selected David Robinson first overall in the 1987 draft out of Navy. Robinson did not make his NBA debut until 1989 due to his commitment to the U.S. Navy. After arriving in San Antonio, "The Admiral" immediately turned a struggling Spurs franchise into a contender. With his elite athleticism, Robinson won Rookie of the Year in 1990 and quickly became one of the best centers in the league.

He played all 14 seasons of his career in San Antonio, winning two championships and an MVP award in the 1994-95 season. In almost 1000 games, Robinson averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

David Robinson Spurs Stats G 987 PPG 21.1 RPG 10.6 APG 2.5 SPG 1.4 BPG 3.0 FG% 51.8%

Robinson won an MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year award during his 16-year career. He was also a 10-time All-Star and All-NBA selection as well as an 8-time All-Defensive team selection. In the 1993-94 season, he was the NBA's scoring champion over Shaquille O'Neal after scoring 71 points in the final game of the season.

After winning the championship in 2003 against the New Jersey Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets , Robinson decided to retire. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. Robinson, along with the top player on this list, formed one of the best and most dominant frontcourts in NBA history. As one of the most underrated centers in NBA history and one of the greatest Spurs of all time, San Antonio retired Robinson's number 50 jersey in 2003.

1 Tim Duncan

Draft: 1997 1st overall pick

Awards/Honors: 5x Champion, 3x Finals MVP, 2x MVP, 1997-98 Rookie of the Year, 15x All-Star, 15x All-NBA, 15x All-Defensive Team

Tim Duncan is the only choice for the best draft pick in Spurs history. Duncan was selected first overall in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest. He immediately made an impact in San Antonio, winning Rookie of the Year in his first season and leading the Spurs to their first NBA championship in 1999 while taking home Finals MVP. Duncan would go on to win four more championships during his 19 seasons in the sliver and black, securing himself as not only one of the best power forwards ever but one of the best players in NBA history.

In almost 1400 games, Duncan averaged 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. At the end of his career, Duncan finished 16th all-time in points, sixth all-time in rebounds, and fifth all-time in blocks as one of just five players to record over 3000 blocks in their career. Although his game was called boring by many due to him not being a flashy player, "The Big Fundamental" was one of the most dominant and successful players of his generation.

Tim Duncan Spurs Stats G 1,392 PPG 19.0 RPG 10.8 APG 3.0 BPG 2.2 FG% 50.6%

Duncan played all 19 seasons in San Antonio, winning two MVPs and making the All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive teams 15 times. Duncan also won three Finals MVPs and is one of the best winners in NBA history. He owns a 71.9 percent winning percentage during his career, which is eighth all-time and second to Ginobili in Spurs history.

Alongside Robinson in the first part of his career, they became one of the best and most dominant offensive and defensive frontcourts in NBA history. Duncan was also part of one of the best big threes in NBA history, alongside Ginobili and Parker. Duncan was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. His number 21 jersey was also retired by the Spurs in 2016.

Even with the Spurs having multiple great draft picks over the years, no one tops Duncan.