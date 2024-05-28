Highlights Stephon Castle is a top point guard prospect who can impact winning on both ends of the court.

He's NBA-ready with size and skill, despite playing only one season at UConn.

The San Antonio Spurs eye him as the point guard of the future to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs are in need of adding a point guard next to Victor Wembanyama this offseason. They could look to select one in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft . The Spurs lucked out in the Draft Lottery by securing the fourth and eighth overall picks in the upcoming draft, so they will be able to select one of the top point guard prospects.

Many mock drafts have the Spurs selecting either Robert Dillingham or Nikola Topic, but there is another guard that has climbed their draft boards. According to Jeff Garcia from KENS 5 San Antonio, that player is UConn star, Stephon Castle.

Castle has began to rise up draft boards thanks to his size and performances during March Madness. He has also reportedly been turning down pre-draft workouts with teams that have a starting point guard in place. He has already turned down a workout with the Charlotte Hornets . For the Spurs, this is a good sign as they currently do not have a starting point guard and Castle may look to start his career off by hoping to team up with Wembanyama in the Alamo City.

Why San Antonio is Interested

Castle looks like an NBA player

At 6-6 and 215 pounds, Castle has a frame that already translates to the NBA. He also already has championship experience as he, along with another projected lottery pick in Donovan Clingan, helped lead UConn to the 2024 national title. The 6-6 guard also earned Big East Freshman of the Year honors last season.

In 34 games last season at UConn, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 54.4% from the field, but struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 26.7% from three. Castle is also a great defender thanks to his athleticism and 6-9 wingspan.

Stephon Castle Stats 2023-24 UConn PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 SPG 0.8 FG% 54.4% 3PT% 26.7%

During March Madness, Castle showed that he could take over games. He led the Huskies with 21 points in the win against Alabama in the Final Four. He then dropped 15 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the National Championship game against Purdue.

San Antonio could use a point guard that has size, is a great defender and can take over a game offensively. They would get that in Castle and that is why they are interested in the 19-year-old guard.

How Castle Fits With San Antonio

Castle is seen as a true point guard by the Spurs

Credit: © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

While many teams do not see Castle as a true point guard, the Spurs do. He would fit in perfectly in San Antonio as he brings size, defense, and athleticism to a team that needs all three. He also could go from being coached by one of the best college basketball coaches Dan Hurley, to being coached by one of the greatest NBA coaches of all time in Gregg Popovich .

Castle would fit in perfectly as the Spurs' point guard, especially next to a lineup of Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. He would add another good defender to the team, along with bringing more size to the starting lineup. With him being able to attack the rim, the pick-and-roll between him and Wembanyama would be hard for other teams to guard.

One thing Castle does need to work on is his outside shooting. He shot just 26.7% from three in his lone season at UConn. San Antonio has been able to develop players' shooting over the years. They did it with Kawhi Leonard and more recently with Sochan. If Castle can become a better three-point shooter, he could become the best player out of the 2024 class.

The San Antonio Spurs have shown a lot of interest in drafting Castle. With them having the fourth and eighth picks in the upcoming draft, they have two selections to try and take him with. He would fit in nicely in San Antonio as their starting point guard next to Wembanyama thanks to his playmaking, size and defense. If the Spurs do end up taking Castle in the draft, they may have just found their point guard of the future.