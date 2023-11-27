Highlights Wembanyama's dominance is hindered by the lack of a true point guard on the San Antonio Spurs team.

Jeremy Sochan, who was not expected to play the point guard position full-time, is struggling to create opportunities for Wembanyama and himself due to his limited offensive skills.

24.7 percent of Wembanyama's field goals have come unassisted

The 2023-2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award wasn't supposed to be a tight race. Many expected the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, to end the debate before it could even really start. Through the first few games of the season, it appeared that the hunch was correct. Wembanyama seemed to be every bit as uniquely dominant as promised, showing why he was the most coveted prospect since LeBron James.

While his debut season has been strong thus far, another rookie has been rapidly closing the gap and could very well win Rookie of the Year honors by the season's end. Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been undeniable as well, loudly inserting himself into the conversation for best rookie this year. Holmgren is immensely talented, but his recent success can be partially attributed to the fact that the Thunder are a more complete team than the Spurs; everything Wembanyama has accomplished has been in spite of his teammates.

Guard trouble in San Antonio

When the Spurs drafted Wembanyama, it seemed like pairing the French phenom with an acclaimed developmental staff and one of the greatest head coaches of all time would be a recipe for immediate success. So far, that hasn't been the case. San Antonio's roster has multiple players who are capable of complementing Wembanyama's game. Zach Collins's ability to both space the floor and protect the rim makes him a solid rotation piece. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell give the Spurs two wings who can hold their own on defense and score efficiently. Despite all this talent, the team is still lacking a true point guard.

This season, the Spurs have attempted to shoehorn Jeremy Sochan into the starting point guard role. Sochan, the ninth-overall pick in 2022, was a highly sought-after prospect due to his disruptive defense and his advanced passing vision at his size. While his playmaking was viewed as a strength, he wasn't expected to be playing the position full-time.

Jeremy Sochan - 2023-24 Statistics Points 10.8 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 4.4 Turnovers 2.3 Field-Goal % 42.7

So far, the experiment hasn't gone particularly well. In his new role, Sochan is averaging just 4.4 assists, good for 47th among starting guards, and 2.3 turnovers per game. He has the ability to identify the open man and deliver accurate passes from a variety of different angles, but his passing skills are not strong enough for him to man the point guard position.

Sochan wasn't expected to be a very effective offensive piece. In fact, he was a highly touted prospect in spite of his deficiencies on that end of the floor. Scouts and analysts predicted that his defense and connective passing would be enough to make up for his inability to consistently generate offense for himself or knock down open jump shots.

Now that he's been tasked with being the primary ball-handler, all the offensive holes in his game have become much more glaring. Not only is he a bad shooter, but his handle isn't tight enough to consistently get him past his man to get to open spots either. Even when he does try to score, he's only truly effective within three feet of the basket. Due to his lack of scoring ability, he's unable to collapse opposing defenses or create advantages for his offense. Simply put, Sochan doesn't have the playmaking talent necessary to overcome his inability to pressure defenses as a scorer.

Wembanyama needs a true point guard at his side

Sochan's inexperience and ineffectiveness with running the point have put Wembanyama and the other Spurs in tough positions to score. The team's star rookie is rarely ever fed the ball in his spots and often goes without a shot or even a touch for long stretches due to the lack of playmaking around him.

Only 47.4 percent of his shots are open or wide-open. In contrast, over 51 percent of Holmgren's attempts come without a defender within six feet. Furthermore, 24.2 percent of Wembanyama's field goals come unassisted, while only 20.8 percent of Holmgren's buckets are self-generated. Not only does Wembanyama get fewer open shots, but he also has to create them for himself more often as well.

San Antonio Spurs - Assist Leaders Tre Jones 5.0 Keldon Johnson 4.4 Jeremy Sochan 2.3 Devonte' Graham 4.0

It would be unfair to pin this all on Sochan. It's clear that the Spurs' experiment with having him run point guard has been detrimental to Wembanyama's game and his growth. This is only further evidenced by the fact that the Spurs have an offensive rating of just 99.1 when the two share the court together according to Cleaning the Glass. When Wembanyama is running the floor without Sochan, though, that number climbs all the way to 115 points per 100 possessions.

Sochan isn't a bad player nor is he incapable of playing alongside Wembanyama. In fact, the French player's versatile game and unique strengths actually help to alleviate Sochan's most glaring deficiencies as a frontcourt partner. Wembanyama's blend of perimeter scoring and interior defense would allow Sochan to thrive as a short-roll playmaker who can be stashed at the dunker's spot on offense and as a roamer on defense. Allowing Sochan to return to his natural position as an off-ball forward and inserting a real point guard into the starting lineup would be the best move forward for all parties involved. The sooner this happens, the better, for Sochan, for the Spurs, and especially for Wembanyama.