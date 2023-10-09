Highlights The San Antonio Spurs are building their roster around rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, prioritizing young player development over immediate championship contention.

The team signaled their commitment to this strategy by signing Devin Vassell to a five-year extension, solidifying him as one of their cornerstone players.

Vassell has shown significant improvement in his three NBA seasons, with his scoring averaging increasing each year, making him a bright young talent for the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs lucked out when they won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, with the inevitability that they would draft French sensation, Victor Wembanyama. During the summer off-season they signed Devin Vassell to an extension, in a move that NBA writer Mark Medina feels is indicative of them laying the foundations for a squad that is built around their new franchise cornerstone.

San Antonio building around Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs joined the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, who each had a 14% chance of securing the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after finishing at the bottom of the Western conference standings with a 22-60 record, tied for the second-worst in the NBA, overall.

After drafting the seven-foot-three forward/center, who averaged 21.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG and 3.0 BLKS for French-side Metropolitans 92, per Basketball Reference, the Spurs are now beginning to think about how they will shape their roster around their rookie in the long-term, and the moves they’ve made in this past off-season appear to be indicative of the direction they are choosing to head in.

According to ESPN’s Senior NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio and 22-year-old Devin Vassell agreed on a five-year, $146 million rookie extension, solidifying himself as one of the Texas outfit’s cornerstone players, alongside Wemby. They also re-signed former Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones, who had just come to the end of his rookie contract, to a two-year, $19 million contract during free-agency. The 23-year-old was afforded a much larger role last season, playing 1,984 minutes which surpassed his career total of 1,417, per Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker.

Aside from retaining most of their free-agent roster pieces, the Spurs made no notable additions, instead embracing their roster rebuild and choosing to develop their young talent.

Mark Medina – Spurs want the Victor Wembanyama era to ‘grow organically’

Analyzing Vassell’s extension, Medina argues that the Spurs are committed to building their roster around their 7-foot-4 Frenchman 'organically', prioritizing the laying of the foundations with young roster pieces, as opposed to bringing in veteran talent that can help him to win a championship almost immediately.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“I think it's a clear message that they're trying to have the Victor Wembanyama era grow organically by investing in young players and player development. They really like Devin Vassell’s potential. He's increased his scoring average by over six points in each of his three NBA seasons, even though he had a knee injury earlier last season. He's fully recovered from that, and so I think that this is a real philosophical message that's about leaning in on youth and development as opposed to trying to get a bunch of veterans around Victor Wembanyama to win now. They're very much about trying to temper expectations that's not about winning championships, let alone the playoffs in his rookie season. It's really about laying the foundation, and I think that it could almost be apples and oranges but a similar route that the Oklahoma City Thunder took when they had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. It's about investing in good, young talent and allow them to grow so that they're the foundation pieces moving forward.”

Devin Vassell's statistics

Since entering the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old has ascended year-upon-year and has since emerged as a bright young talent.

Devin Vassell - NBA Career Statistics (2021-Present) Minutes Played 24.4 Points 11.2 Assists 1.9 Rebounds 3.7 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his three full seasons in the league, his points production has leaped exponentially, with around a six-point increase per year, according to Statmuse. Last season alone, the six-foot-two guard averaged 18.5 points and 3.9 assists, both of which are career-highs, and 3.9 rebounds. His shot-making has also seen a spike, where he made 43.9 percent of his field-goal attempts, and 38.7 percent of his shots from down-town, again both career-highs.

In a list compiled by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report rating the top cores aged under 23-years-old in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs rank number one overall, edging out the core in Oklahoma City led by Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and co. With the likes of Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie, Malaki Branham and Charles Bassey, who sit alongside Wembanyama and Vassell, the Spurs are certainly not looking to be championship contenders anytime soon, particularly in such a competitive Western Conference.

Nevertheless, the Spurs are no doubt a team for the future, and led by hall-of-fame head coach, Gregg Popovich, their potential has no ceiling. The glory days could soon be coming back to San Antonio, but that is still very much a long way off into the distance yet.