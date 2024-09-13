Key Takeaways The Spurs have a talented star in Victor Wembanyama, making them playoff contenders if he's surrounded with the right talent.

In the midst of a contract dispute, Brandon Ingram is a potential big-name option.

Trading for Kyle Kuzma or Anfernee Simons could boost the Spurs' potential and consolidate resources.

It is no secret that the San Antonio Spurs have a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama . However, the team only posted a 22-60 record last season, placing them seemingly far off from contention in 2024-25.

Still, it's not that simple.

As a rookie, the 7-foot-4 phenom quietly elevated the team to competitive levels during his minutes on the court. His box plus/minus of +5.2 was tied for the 11th-highest in the NBA, and he was the only Spur to post a positive box plus/minus (minimum 20 games).

If the front office can surround him with more talent, the Spurs would have a legitimate shot at being a playoff team this season.

During the offseason, the organization made a win-now move, signing 39-year-old veteran point guard Chris Paul . Paul is no longer at his All-NBA peak but is still a talented playmaker and capable shooter.

If the front office wants to compete, they should make another big move. Here are three potential trades to get Wembanyama and the Spurs into the playoffs in 2024-25.

The Brandon Ingram Blockbuster

The Spurs grab one of the biggest names available

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brandon Ingram continues to be one of the biggest names floated in trade rumors.

According to NOLA's Christian Clark, the New Orleans Pelicans are unwilling to give him a four-year, $208 million max extension. With him in the final year of his current deal, it could make sense for the Pelicans to trade him instead of letting him walk for nothing in free agency.

Conversely, is Ingram content to play this season for a franchise that does not want to commit to him? The All-Star forward did skip voluntary team minicamp, which further fueled speculation.

If the Pelicans decide to move Ingram, the Spurs are a logical landing spot. Here is a potential deal.

Spurs-Pelicans Brandon Ingram Trade Spurs receive Pelicans receive F Brandon Ingram F Keldon Johnson C Zach Collins 2025 1st round pick via ATL (unprotected) 2027 1st round pick (top-five protected)

On an expiring deal, Ingram will not garner a deep collection of assets in a trade. In this scenario, the Pelicans can still grab two potential lottery picks.

Keldon Johnson has been rumored to be available in trade talks. At 24 years old, Johnson is a potential building block for the Pelicans. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.

Furthermore, Zach Collins gives the Pelicans a much-needed option at center. He is 6-foot-11 and has the ability to knock down open threes.

A Kyle Kuzma for Harrison Barnes Swap

Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Veteran Harrison Barnes is a reliable 3-and-D wing. Last season, he shot 38.7 percent from deep. It marked his sixth consecutive season of shooting at least 37 percent from three-point range.

The former NBA Champion has also appeared in 71 total playoff games. His veteran presence should be a welcome addition in San Antonio.

However, moving Barnes makes sense if the Spurs want to raise their ceiling. He does not project to be a long-term piece for them, and his $18.0 million salary is significant enough to swap for a key difference maker.

One logical target for the Spurs is forward Kyle Kuzma .

With the Washington Wizards , Kuzma has emerged as a go-to three-level scorer. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Spurs-Wizards Kyle Kuzma Trade Spurs receive Wizards receive F Kyle Kuzma F Harrison Barnes 2025 1st round pick via CHI (top-10 protected) 2025 1st round pick via CHA (top-14 protected) 2031 1st round pick swap via SAC

The Wizards have a high asking price for Kuzma. The Dallas Mavericks reportedly offered them two first-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Luckily, the Spurs have an impressive stockpile of draft picks.

In this scenario, they move two protected first-round picks and one future pick swap to meet the asking price. In addition, they hang on to all of their most valuable assets.

The Hornets' pick will likely not convey. If it falls into the lottery, it will become two future second-round picks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' pick will transition to a top-eight protected first in 2026. If still not conveyed, it will be a top-eight protected pick again in 2027.

The Wizards get two potential mid-range first-round picks, and the 2031 Kings' pick swap has interesting upside. Who knows what the Kings will look like in seven years?

Domantas Sabonis will be 35 years old, and DeMar DeRozan will be 42 years old. Furthermore, Sacramento has never been a big free-agent destination.

Finally, with a surplus of picks and limited future roster space, it makes sense for the Spurs to consolidate. This is a win-win move.

A Buy-Low on Anfernee Simons

The Spurs trade for the young, underrated star

Anfernee Simons is an underrated player. He is an elite athlete, ball handler and shooter, and he is still only 25 years old.

Last season, he averaged 22.6 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from three. Playing for the tanking Portland Trail Blazers , his accomplishments have flown under the radar.

Simons is stuck in a crowded backcourt rotation in Portland with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe . Henderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Sharpe was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

If the Blazers want to commit to a Henderson/Sharpe backcourt, they could be open to trading Simons.

Simons is a young, talented guard who fits the Spurs' timeline. His shooting and playmaking would make him a perfect fit with Wembanyama.

Spurs-Blazers Anfernee Simons Trade Spurs receive Blazers receive G Anfernee Simons F Keldon Johnson 2026 1st round pick (unprotected) 2027 1st round pick via ATL (unprotected)

In this scenario, the Blazers receive Johnson, who could be their small forward of the future. In addition, they receive a pair of unprotected first-round picks.

The Blazers need to get premium draft capital back for Simons, but it's unlikely the Spurs move their 2025 first-round pick. This feels like a reasonable compromise.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.