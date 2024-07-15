Highlights The Spurs added key players like Stephon Castle, Chris Paul, and Harrison Barnes for a brighter future.

The San Antonio Spurs are having a sneaky good offseason. San Antonio finished second to last in the Western Conference last season after going 22-60. This was despite Rookie of the Year winner and 2023 first overall pick, Victor Wembanyama , living up to his lofty expectations. Despite another terrible season, they did see improvement from many of their key players, including Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan .

As the Spurs continue their rebuild, they have made some key moves this offseason that have turned their franchise in the right direction. First, they drafted Stephon Castle in the 2024 NBA Draft. By drafting Castle, they added one of the best defenders in the class while also finding their point guard of the future. In free agency, they added Chris Paul , a veteran point guard who will be able to be a mentor to Castle and the rest of the team, while also being a coach on the floor. San Antonio also added Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings in the deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade. Barnes is a former champion who brings another player with a veteran presence to one of the NBA's youngest teams.

While the Spurs could look to see how their new additions play out next season, they do still have a ton of assets to trade for another star. They have the second most draft picks of any team over the next five seasons, including four first-rounders in next year's loaded 2025 Draft. San Antonio also has multiple players that should see some interest from other teams if they were to put them on the trade block.

Here are the three players likely to be traded by the Spurs.

1 Keldon Johnson

2023–24 Stats: 15.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 45.4% FG, 34.6% 3PT, 69 G

Keldon Johnson looks like he is going to be the odd one out of the Spurs' former first-round picks still on the roster. Johnson was drafted 29th overall by San Antonio in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent most of his career as the Spurs' starting forward. That changed last season, though. Johnson started just 27 games for the Spurs last season before being moved to the bench in favor of Julian Champagnie . Johnson was still a reliable option off of the bench, scoring 15.7 points per game and being a solid defender, but he does not fit well next to Wembanyama.

The Spurs also have a logjam at forward. This is due to them trading for Barnes while also having Johnson, Sochan, Champagnie, Sidy Cissoko , and Harrison Ingram on the roster. With the Spurs looking to add more playing time for their second-round pick from last season in Cissoko, Johnson may see even fewer minutes next season. With Johnson likely wanting to start, it may be in San Antonio's best interest to trade the 24-year-old before the start of next season.

Keldon Johnson Stats - Last 4 Seasons Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 12.8 17.0 22.0 15.7 RPG 6.0 6.1 5.0 5.5 APG 1.8 2.1 2.9 2.8 FG% 47.9% 46.6% 45.2% 45.4% 3PT% 33.1% 39.8% 32.9% 34.6%

While Johnson did see the least amount of minutes on the floor since his second season in the NBA last year, he was still a reliable option off of the bench. He is still only 24 years old and can play either forward position due to his strength at 6-5. Johnson does still have three seasons left on his contract where he will be making $19.0 million next season and then $17.5 million in both the 2025-26 and 2026–27 seasons.

With a manageable contract, there should be teams that would find Johnson intriguing to bring in either as a part of a package that lands the Spurs another star or as just a swap for more draft capital. He is a reliable scorer and solid defender who needs to continue to grow and develop a better outside shot. If another team is looking for a young forward, they should call the Spurs before next season's trade deadline.

2 Zach Collins

2023–24 Stats: 11.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.8 BPG, 48.4% FG, 32.0% 3PT, 69 G

Another Spur who may be on the move out of the Alamo City is Zach Collins . Collins struggled shooting last season, posting his worst field goal and three-point percentages since joining the Spurs in the 2021 offseason. He also did not fit well next to Wembanyama whenever Gregg Popovich tried to play both of them in the frontcourt while using Sochan as the point guard. Eventually, Collins was moved back to the bench after starting 29 games. One positive for Collins last season was him playing in 69 games, the second most of his career. He has struggled with injury problems throughout his six-year career but has played 60 or more games in back-to-back seasons in San Antonio.

Zach Collins Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 7.8 11.6 11.2 RPG 5.5 6.4 5.4 APG 2.2 2.9 2.8 BPG 0.8 0.8 0.8 FG% 49.0% 51.8% 48.4% 3PT% 34.1% 37.4% 32.0%

Collins is the Spurs' only backup center after the team renounced the rights to both Charles Bassey and Sandro Mamukelashvili in order to be able to trade for Barnes. That means that if the Spurs do trade him, they would likely do it to bring in another center. Collins is still only 26 years old and should gain some interest from teams around the league.

The former tenth-overall pick is a reliable scorer and can space the floor as a 6-11 center or power forward. He has shown that he can knock down threes at a somewhat decent level. Collins is not the best defender, but he can provide some defensive spark in certain situations. He still has two seasons left on his contract where he will be owed a total of $34.7 million. While the Spurs may look to trade Collins, they should not expect a large return if they trade him alone, due to his long list of injury history. He is still worth the risk for a contending team, especially those who need to add another big man to their rotation.

3 Blake Wesley

2023–24 Stats: 4.4 PPG, 2.7 SPG, 0.5 SPG, 47.4% FG, 21.8% 3PT, 61 G

With the addition of Castle and Paul this offseason, Blake Wesley may be another player on his way out of San Antonio. The 25th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has not seen a ton of playing time over his first two seasons in the league. In his two seasons, he has played in 98 games and has averaged just 15.8 minutes in them. With two more guards being added to the roster and Malaki Branham being the more favorable of the Spurs' 2022 first-round picks, Wesley is likely to not see a ton of playing time next season.

Blake Wesley Stats - Last 2 Seasons Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 5.0 4.4 RPG 1.9 1.5 APG 2.7 2.7 SPG 0.7 0.5 FG% 32.1% 47.4% 3PT% 38.5% 21.8%

Wesley is still only 21 years old, but with the added guard depth, the Spurs may be forced to move him before next season. He is a solid scorer who still needs to work on his three-point shooting. Wesley is mainly known for his defense. In his brief minutes last season, Wesley was one of the Spurs' best defenders. Despite this, he should see even more of a drop in playing time next season.

He should gain some interest from around the league due to his age and contract. He has two years left on his rookie deal which includes a team option for both seasons. Wesley still has a ton of potential, but he needs more playing time than he is receiving in San Antonio in order to develop into a better player.

With the Spurs still in a rebuild, they have taken a step forward this offseason. They drafted Castle and brought in two veteran players in Paul and Barnes, which should amount to more wins for the team next season. As San Antonio looks to return to their winning ways of the past, they do have some pieces that they could trade before next season's trade deadline to add either another star or more future draft capital.