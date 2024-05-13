Highlights The San Antonio Spurs obtained a second top-ten pick from the Toronto Raptors in the draft lottery

San Antonio could go for a PG in the top 4 and add defensive help in the top 8

The Spurs might aim to pair Wembanyama with Trae Young for an accelerated timeline

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Sunday and while the Atlanta Hawks may have won the number one overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs are walking away as the biggest winners of the night.

The Spurs' own pick jumped up into the top four. The great news is that, because of the movement in the lottery, they obtained a second pick in the top ten. The Spurs owned the Toronto Raptors draft pick this season thanks to the Jakob Poeltl trade made in the previous year. However, that selection was top-six protected, which is exactly where the Raptors were projected to be after their rough season.

After all the movement and chaos of the lottery, the Raptors ended up sliding out of six and dropping two spots to eight, handing over the selection to the Spurs in this year's draft.

This now leaves San Antonio with their options wide open, heading into an offseason where the priority is simple: build around Victor Wembanyama.

The Fourth Overall Pick

San Antonio should use their top selection on a point guard to pair with Wembanyama

The easiest path for the Spurs to travel from here would be to simply use both of their picks and secure some young talent in this year's draft that could fit around Wemby. The top four selection is likely where they should look to address the point guard position and select a player who could consistently set up Wembanyama for easy points.

Top Candidates For The Spurs At Point Guard Category Nikola Topić Rob Dillingham PPG 15.0 15.2 APG 5.7 3.9 TOV 2.4 2.0 FG% 49.8 47.5 3PT% 30.6 44.4

Rob Dillingham has already expressed a desire to join the Spurs and play alongside Wembanyama. Dillingham is coming off a solid campaign at Kentucky and the shooting threat he provides could lead to some easy offense for San Antonio. Defenders could be left out of position guarding the duo in offensive sets in multiple ways.

The threat of Wembanyama scoring down low could leave Dillingham with some easy opportunities to knock shots down from the perimeter. Vice versa, if Dillingham is catching fire with his three-pointer and defenses have to defend more vigorously against it, Wembanyama could find himself in prime positioning to capitalize inside the paint. The two could play off of each other quite well.

Another route they could explore, when it comes to the point guard position, is going international. Nikola Topić has turned a few heads with his play overseas in Europe. The dynamic point guard has good size for the spot and displays a great understanding of how to use it effectively to turn it into offense.

Topić showcases a great feel for the game overall. He puts good pressure on defenses with his driving ability and playmakes really well, both as a part of that and within the overall scheme of an offense.

The decision here would likely come down to the strengths of the two players and the skill set the Spurs would prefer to put around Wembanyama.

The Eighth Overall Pick

The Spurs should look for defensive help

Their second selection should be used to address the defensive side of the basketball. The disparity between what San Antonio looks like with and without Wembanyama on the court is stark.

If he's still on the board, Ron Holland is the perfect player to address this need for San Antonio. Holland has an otherworldly motor, allowing him to remain active and engaged on the defensive end for stretches some would not think possible. His abilities as a wing defender and the ability to play in the open court lends itself incredibly well to the Spurs.

San Antonio played at the third-fastest pace in the year this past season, only trailing the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. Holland would fit like a glove into that offense. He is one of the best players in this year's draft when it comes to playing and scoring in the open court.

Holland's combination of wing defense, slashing ability, and athleticism make him an easy fit for any team, but especially for San Antonio and Wembanyama.

Cashing In Their Chips

The Spurs could look to accelerate the timeline around Wembanyama

The availability of Trae Young is something of a hot topic for this offseason. However, it feels more and more likely that he will be available. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer stated:

“There’s a growing belief among rival teams that this summer will also put All-Star Trae Young on the league’s trade block. Perhaps Atlanta will look to attach the top pick to one of those players in their upcoming trade conversations.”

If the Atlanta Hawks are looking to move Young in a retool or rebuild, the Spurs having two top picks could prove an enticing starting point for any trade talks with the Hawks. Should the trade be successful, it's hard to imagine a point guard who fits better with Wembanyama.

By comparison to the two point guards that the Spurs could select with the fourth pick, they would not have to choose between shooting and playmaking. Young does both at some of the highest levels seen in the league.

Young is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points per game to go with 10.8 assists per game. He also did that while shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Young is such a talented partner for Wembanyama offensively that it would not be a stretch to imagine his addition pushing the Spurs to Play-In contention in the Western Conference. The addition of his offensive talents would all but guarantee a second-year leap from Wemby as well.

The obvious drawback to Young's game has always been his shortcomings on the defensive end. However, matching his minutes with Wembanyama and having the defensive support that he would receive from the French phenom would mitigate a lot of those concerns.

Ultimately, the Spurs certainly have their options open to them with the luck they had on Sunday afternoon. However, orchestrating a deal to immediately pair Wembanyama with one of the game's premiere offensive talents might be an opportunity too good to pass up.

Stats courtesy of Basketball/Sports Reference.