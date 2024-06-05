Highlights The Spurs own the 4th and 8th picks in the NBA draft thanks to a lucky break with Raptors' protected selection.

The Spurs are considering trading up to No. 1 with the Atlanta Hawks, potentially pairing their two current picks to strike a deal.

Unclear consensus on top pick in draft; Spurs may target players like Sarr, Risacher, Topić, or Sheppard with a high pick.

The San Antonio Spurs were huge winners in this year's NBA Draft Lottery. The team made out like bandits after Mark Tatum finished announcing the results of the lottery balls.

Not only had the Spurs jumped up with their selection in the draft, moving up to the fourth pick, but they caught another break. The team owned the Toronto Raptors' first-round pick for this season, but there was a twist. The Raptors' pick was top-six protected, meaning the Raptors would hold onto it this year if they landed inside the first six selections.

As it turns out, Toronto was certainly bad enough to be that high after an injury-plagued finish to the year. They finished the season with the sixth-worst record in the league, at 25-57, giving them the sixth-best odds in the lottery. Luck was not on the Raptors' side.

The pick ended up sliding down two spots to eighth overall, meaning it belonged to the Spurs. Just like that, San Antonio now owned two selections in the top ten. Sometimes good isn't good enough though.

After selecting Victor Wembanyama first overall in last year's NBA Draft, it seems like the Spurs are missing out on that feeling. ESPN's Jonathan Givony suggests that the Spurs are looking at options to lock down the top pick in this year's draft.

One would have to believe there is a prospect near the top of the draft with whom the Spurs are absolutely enamored, if they are considering trading up to first overall to secure him.

Who Would The Spurs Take First Overall?

With no consensus top pick in this year's draft, this scenario brings up a lot of questions

The Spurs were already sitting in prime position to secure one of the best players in this year's class. Most mock drafts seem to believe Alexandre Sarr is the favorite to go first overall. However, there is no clear-cut consensus on the top selection, meaning just about anyone could have dropped to San Antonio at four.

This leads one to believe that the Spurs' scouts probably have a player they are sold on, who they worry may not survive until the fourth pick.

Top Talents In This Year's Draft Category Alexandre Sarr Zaccharie Risacher Nikola Topić Reed Sheppard PPG 9.6 11.1 14.5 12.5 RPG 4.5 4.0 3.2 4.1 APG 1.0 0.9 5.5 4.5 FG% 50.0 47.0 49.8 53.6 3P% 27.6 38.7 30.6 52.1

Could the Spurs be looking to create a twin towers duo on the interior with Wembanyama and fellow Frenchman Sarr? Perhaps another compatriot is on their mind with the lengthy 3-and-D specialties of Zaccharie Risacher. There is also the possibility that they would use the pick to secure their point guard of the future in either Nikola Topić or Reed Sheppard, addressing their biggest roster need.

If the Spurs are this convinced about selecting a particular player at number one, their thought process certainly doesn't align with the idea that has been circulating regarding the 'weak' quality of the 2024 draft class. A move up to number one certainly speaks to the fact that they would be sold on the star potential of at least one player in this draft.

Stats are courtesy of Tankathon.