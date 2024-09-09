Key Takeaways The San Antonio Spurs added quality veteran players like Paul and Barnes to support Wembanyama.

Young guys like Vassell and Sochan are ready to step up alongside Wembanyama.

Wembanyama's potential to become a top-five player hinges on offensive growth and continued improvement.

There's a reason the San Antonio Spurs were able to select the best prospect since LeBron James , taking Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. After Kawhi Leonard was traded amidst a drama-filled battle with the organization in 2018, San Antonio deteriorated each year until finally being one of the league's worst teams in the early 2020s.

With that said, Wembanyama entered the NBA as a 19-year-old on a horrendous team, and despite blowing every expectation for his rookie year out of the water, his Spurs only won 22 games. He struggled to overcome his own mismatched roster that had little talent on both sides of the ball and guards who refused to get him the ball in his spots.

After Wembanyama proved that he is already a superstar two-way player, San Antonio had a quietly productive off-season, bringing in two steady veterans as well as a draft pick brimming with potential. The names won't jump off the screen, but the Spurs should be a much more functional squad on both ends in 2024-25.

The Spurs are not expected to make the playoffs, but with a bolstered roster, they have a fighting chance. Here are three reasons why.

3 Spurs Added Three Quality Players To Their Rotation

Wembanyama showed he just needs competence around him to carry the Spurs

This summer, San Antonio brought in Chris Paul , Harrison Barnes , and Stephon Castle into the fold to help round out their rotation with experience and versatility. Paul and Barnes have played over a decade each in the league, and will be solid additions in whatever role they take on for this inexperienced Spurs group. Castle is an intriguing two-way stud guard whose skillset is unclear but should be another solid bench guy to start the year.

Paul is the ideal partner for a young Wembanyama to run pick-and-roll with, as well as just operating the offense at a much higher level than the disaster of 2023-24. Going from a combination of Jeremy Sochan , Tre Jones , and Devin Vassell as lead guards to an all-time great point guard and one of the smartest players ever is a massive upgrade for SA.

Wembanyama's New Toys Player 2024 PPG Career PPG 2024 TS% Career TS% Paul 9.2 17.5 (9.4 APG) 54.4% 58.1% Barnes 12.2 14.0 61.1% 56.9% Castle* 11.1 - 55.1% -

*Castle played 2023-24 with Uconn

San Antonio now has a rotation of Paul, Vassell, Barnes, Sochan, Wembanyama, Jones, Castle, Keldon Johnson , and Zach Collins . Nothing there will blow your mind, but it is a solid group of role players who can support their blossoming superstar, and Wembanyama may be so great already that he can carry this squad to at least the play-in tournament in a brutal Western Conference.

2 Spurs Have Several Young Guys Ready To Take The Leap

Sochan, Vassell, Castle, Jones all have potential

There were few bright spots outside their breakout superstar for San Antonio in 2023-24, but their jarringly weak roster provided ample opportunities for several players to show their stuff.

No player took more advantage of this chance than Devin Vassell, who posted his second straight impressive scoring season and improved his game across the board. Vassell averaged 19 points per game on solid efficiency over the past two campaigns and proved he can fit in as a bench scorer or as a starter. He is now one of the most important players for San Antonio to build around as the Wembanyama era begins.

Devin Vassell Stats Season PPG TS% PnR PPP Spot-Up PPP 2022-23 18.5 55.0% 1.02 (84th percentile) 0.96 (38th percentile) 2023-24 19.5 57.8% 0.93 (71st percentile) 1.14 (77th percentile) Change +1.0 +2.8 -0.09 +0.18

Another cause for hope in San Antonio is Jeremy Sochan, who has flashed some interesting tools as a versatile forward in his first two seasons. Sochan posted 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 2023-24, as well as playing excellent defense at times. The Baylor product is incredibly rough around the edges and struggles with decision-making, but his physical traits and motor make him an intriguing part of the Spurs' future.

Tre Jones and Stephon Castle will be battling for the point guard position of the future next to Wembanyama. Jones has been a quality floor general for the entirety of his four-year career, boasting one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in basketball over that span (4.36). Jones does lack scoring pop and is a poor shooter, which might mean he is destined to be a bench guard for life, whether for the Spurs or someone else.

However, San Antonio just needs competence at the point guard spot for now, so Jones will always have a role while he's there.

Lastly, the Spurs have a ton invested in their fourth overall pick, Stephon Castle. As a main part of Connecticut's second straight title, Castle's offensive chops were overshadowed by the sheer amount of talent on the Huskies' roster, but he comes into the NBA intending to be a two-way superstar. He is certain to be an All-NBA type defender as soon as he steps on the floor, which will guarantee him playing time, but Castle is looking to crack the starting lineup in San Antonio in short order.

"I think I'll be shooting for, hopefully, first-team all-defense the next couple of years, and just try to expand on that and see how far I can take it." -Stephon Castle.

If the Spurs can get winning contributions from these four guys, while the veterans right the ship, this team could be sneaky good next year.

1 Wembanyama Could Already Be A Top-Five Player

If he smooths out his offensive weaknesses, he's already one of the best players in basketball

We've discussed the other factors and improvements that the Spurs can and have made to be a viable squad in 2024-25, but the biggest reason for optimism in SA is simple: Victor Wembanyama could ascend to elite status as soon as this season. The 2023 first overall pick showed he is already likely the best defensive player in the world, with his alien-like length laughably deterring scorers in the paint, while also having the versatility to guard on the perimeter that so many other DPOY's have lacked.

The biggest areas for growth in Wembanyama's game are on the offensive side, where he still isn't as polished as he will be as a ball-handler, decision-maker, and shooter. However, he took two separate massive leaps within just his rookie year and finished the year on a tear that cemented him as one of the game's best offensive players at age 20. If he can continue improving as a shooter, learn to take better shots, and keep tightening his handle, he is going to be unstoppable on both ends now.

Wembanyama Stats By Month (2023-24) Month PPG BPG TS% 3P% October 16.3 2.3 55.3% 26.3% November 20.1 2.9 52.3% 27.3% December 18.1 3.8 53.9% 33.3% January 24.0 3.3 60.5% 32.4% February 21.3 3.9 59.0% 41.3% March 23.2 3.8 57.9% 30.8% April 25.0 5.6 53.2% 34.1%

Every sign points to the 7-4 unicorn having an incredible work ethic, giving Spurs fans hope that he will make these changes and take over the league in short order. If he becomes a great offensive player this season, he instantly becomes a top-five guy in the league because of his defensive gifts, and San Antonio suddenly expects to make the postseason and compete against the West's top teams.