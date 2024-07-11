Highlights Coming off of a dismal season aside from the debut season of Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs came into the offseason with the goal of quickly improving.

With key additions coming from both the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency, San Antonio may have set themselves up for unexpected success next season.

While these new, key members of the team are both incoming rookies and veterans in the twilight of their careers, they can both provide different elements to the roster that can build the franchise for success for years to come.

After a 22-win 2023-24 season, the San Antonio Spurs didn't have much to look forward to in terms of winning, but their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft showed the rest of the world that the team could be competing in no time. Victor Wembanyama , the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, performed spectacularly in his debut season, as well as other young players like Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan . Seeing that their young players could still use some help with issues such as connectivity and balanced scoring attacks, the Spurs front office set out to add more core pieces, both young and old, in multiple different areas of the offseason process.

Now that the team was able to compile several core pieces of a winning team in the 2024-25 season and beyond, San Antonio could be a very attractive destination for more high-end free-agent talent. If the team could somehow manage to scrape their way into the NBA Play-In Tournament , or even the 2025 NBA Playoffs , others may be enticed to join Wembanyama and a young, rising core.

2024 NBA Draft: San Antonio Selects Stephon Castle No. 4 Overall

The team also selected Harrison Ingram No. 48 overall

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Spurs had the No. 4 and No.8 overall picks. With the fourth overall selection, the team selected Stephon Castle , a guard out of UConn who was coming off of a national championship victory in his lone season in college. Castle profiles as an extremely solid player on the offensive end, and could potentially be the most NBA-ready player in the entire draft.

The 19-year-old Castle averaged 11.1 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the field, but his three-point shooting could use some work as he only connected on 26.7 percent of his long-range attempts. San Antonio would also trade away their eighth pick, and the rights to former Kentucky point guard, Rob Dillingham , to the Minnesota Timberwolves , seeing as though they had already selected their lead guard for the future.

Stephon Castle Stats - 2023-24 Collegiate Season - UConn Category Stat PTS 11.1 REB 4.7 EFG% 50.7% PER 19.0

The Spurs also made another trade in the second round of the draft, trading the rights to the No. 35 pick Johnny Furphy to the Indiana Pacers for the rights to the very next selection, Juan Nunez . It is rumored, though, that Nunez will be a draft and stash, as he is reportedly looking to play in Spain prior to beginning his NBA career, according to EuroHoops.

With the No. 48 selection, the team picked the Stanford and University of North Carolina product, Harrison Ingram . A 6-foot-eight forward, Ingram performed well for UNC, shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range on 4.6 attempts. Ingram's main calling card was his defense in college, especially in his final season at UNC, where he averaged 1.4 steals and racked up an impressive 97.6 defensive rating per 100 possessions.

The Spurs both hit big with their lottery selection and their late second-round choices, as both Castle and Ingram could make an immediate impact at the next level.

Trades and Free Agency: Spurs Make Moves for Solid Veteran Mentors

Their signings at both the point guard and small forward positions will be mentors to younger players

The Spurs did not look to be big players heading into free agency, but they were able to make a surprisingly great pickup by adding 39-year-old Chris Paul to the roster. The sure-fire first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game, Paul's presence in San Antonio will presumably work wonders on the rest of the point guards on the roster.

One of the main concerns about San Antonio's current play-makers is that they miss their roughly 7-4 center much too often, as Wembanyama will come streaking down the court with an open lane and not receive the ball. At least for Paul's one season on a very friendly $11 million salary, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he'll be able to provide Wembanyama with the right support from the point guard position.

Chris Paul Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 9.2 AST 6.8 EFG% 52.5% USG% 15.6%

While he'll be there to teach some of the young guards on the roster about how to find their generational player, it's also very well-documented that Paul has a history of making any team he goes to much better than they were the year before, as evidenced by his time on the Houston Rockets , Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns . After he arrived at each franchise, he took them to heights they hadn't previously seen, whether it was just making the playoffs with the Thunder, making it to the Western Conference Finals with Houston or getting all the way to the NBA Finals with the Suns.

San Antonio was also active in the trade market as well, as they managed to sneak into the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls . For their part in the deal, they received veteran small forward Harrison Barnes from Sacramento. With two years left on his current contract and sitting at 32 years old heading into 2024-25, Barnes is still one of the most solid role players in the entire association, and someone who would be a starting-caliber player for most teams in the league.

An NBA champion in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors , Barnes brings his playoff D.N.A. to the team as well as Paul. In Barnes' final season in Sacramento, he gave the team 12.2 points on a fantastic 61.1 percent true shooting while playing all 82 games in the 2023-24 season.