As the San Antonio Spurs enter the 2024 offseason, they still find themselves in the middle of a rebuild. After drafting Victor Wembanyama first overall last season, they have found their star of the future. Their main priority this summer should be to find their point guard of the future to pair with him.

Currently, Tre Jones is the starting point guard in the Alamo City. Jones is coming off of a season where he averaged 10.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in 77 games. He started just 48 games after the Spurs experimented having Jeremy Sochan be their point guard.

That did not work as well as they hoped, and they quickly turned back to Jones to run the offense. The Spurs likely do not see Jones as their starting point guard in the future, and that is why their top priority this summer should be finding their point guard of the future.

After the Spurs finished toward the bottom of the league in the standings, they lucked out in the draft lottery, securing both the fourth and eighth overall picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft . In a relatively weak draft class, San Antonio may struggle to find a prospect who could be their point guard of the future. There are a few point guards in the draft that could fit in nicely in San Antonio next to Wembanyama, but the Spurs may look to trade for a star point guard. They have enough assets that they could package in a deal to bring in an All-Star guard to speed up the rebuild.

Here are five potential point guards the Spurs could look to either trade for or draft this offseason.

Trae Young

Spurs find a perfect partner for Wembanyama

San Antonio excels on the defensive end but lacks scoring and three-point shooting. Last season, they scored just 112.1 points per game, which ranked 23rd in the league. They also made just 12.6 threes per game and shot an abysmal 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. These ranked 16th and 28th in the league respectively. Adding an elite shooter and playmaker like Trae Young would fix these problems.

Trae Young Stats 2023-24 Category Stat G 54 PPG 25.7 RPG 2.8 APG 10.8 SPG 1.3 FG% 43.0% 3PT% 37.3%

With the Atlanta Hawks looking to move on from either Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason, it provides a perfect opportunity for San Antonio to make a deal for Young. Young is coming off of a season where he averaged 25.7 points and made 3.2 threes per game in 54 games.

Both of these would rank first among everyone else on the Spurs roster last season. Despite his 6-1 frame, Young is a great shooter and playmaker. He has also improved on defense over the past couple of seasons. Pairing him with Wembanyama and Devin Vassell would make the Spurs a legitimate contender in the Western Conference next season.

Spurs - Hawks Mock Trade Spurs Receive: Hawks Receive: Trae Young Keldon Johnson Zach Collins 2024 1st Round (8th Overall) De'Andre Hunter 2025 1st Round 2026 1st Round (Hawks Pick Swap) 2027 1st Round (Hawks)

In this trade, the Spurs would receive Young and De'Andre Hunter. Both players add scoring to a team that desperately needs it. Hunter also brings in another defender to a lineup that already excels on the defensive end.

For the Hawks, they would receive Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins. They would also get the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft, a 2025 first-round pick, and they would also get two of their own picks back from the Dejounte Murray trade. With the Hawks winning the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, they could look to rebuild around whoever they select first overall.

Adding Johnson and Collins to their roster brings two more scoring options and also two solid defenders. Receiving four future first-round picks would also help Atlanta's rebuild in the future.

Dejounte Murray

Spurs bring back former guard

With the Hawks at a crossroads on whether to build around Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, the Spurs could look to reacquire Murray this offseason. San Antonio dealt Murray to the Hawks in the summer of 2022, receiving a plethora of draft picks from Atlanta. Bringing Murray back to the Alamo City this offseason would be a smart move for the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray Stats 2023-24 Category Stat G 78 PPG 22.5 RPG 5.3 APG 6.4 SPG 1.4 FG% 45.9% 3PT% 36.3%

Murray is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points per game and shot 45.9 percent from the field. One thing Murray has improved on since moving to Atlanta is his three-point shooting. He is coming off his best season from beyond the arc of his career, making 2.6 threes per game while shooting 36.3 percent from outside. This would be a major upgrade to the Spurs' offense if they were to bring him back this offseason.

Murray is also a great defender, although it did not show in Atlanta. He is coming off his worst defensive rating of his career at 119.4. Comparing that to his 108.5 rating during his last season in San Antonio, this could be a concern for the All-Star point guard, but the Hawks as a team had the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. Moving back to San Antonio may help Murray defensively, especially next to the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in Wembanyama.

Spurs - Hawks Mock Trade Spurs Receive: Hawks Receive: Dejounte Murray Keldon Johnson Blake Wesley 2024 1st Round (8th Overall) 2027 1st Round (Hawks)

The Spurs would reunite with Murray in this mock trade, while the Hawks would add players and picks to help their rebuild. Adding Murray would make the Spurs an even better defensive team and would also help them offensively.

For Atlanta, they would receive Keldon Johnson and Blake Wesley. Johnson is solid on both ends of the floor, whereas Blake Wesley is still a very raw prospect. Wesley improved defensively last season in San Antonio, but he still needs a lot of work on the offensive end. They would also get the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft and would get back their 2027 first-round pick that was included in the original Murray trade.

Darius Garland

Spurs pair All-Star playmaker with Wembanyama

With the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly choosing whether to move on from either Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland this offseason, the Spurs could look to deal for an elite playmaker to pair next to Wembanyama.

Darius Garland Stats 2023-24 Category Stat G 57 PPG 18.0 RPG 2.7 APG 6.5 SPG 1.3 FG% 44.6% 3PT% 37.1%

Garland is coming off a season where he put up 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game for the Cavs. Garland is an elite ball-handler and scoring threat that would help the Spurs attempt a playoff run next season. Although Garland is not known for his defense, he is suitable on that end of the floor. He averaged 1.3 steals per game last season, which tied his career high.

Spurs - Cavaliers Mock Trade Spurs Receive: Cavaliers Receive: Darius Garland Keldon Johnson Zach Collins 20241st Round (8th Overall) 2026 1st Round

With the Spurs adding Garland, they would be in prime position to make a playoff run next season. With Garland being an outside scoring threat, it would create more space inside for Wembanyama to operate. The pick-and-roll between the two would also help the Spurs' offense.

For the Cavaliers, they would add two young players that could help them stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. Johnson is solid on both sides of the court and Zach Collins could be a replacement for Jarrett Allen if Cleveland decides to trade him. They would also receive the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft to select a young player that they could develop alongside Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Nikola Topic

Spurs draft another potential European star

If the Spurs decide to wait another year to make a splash in the trade market, they could use one of their two first round picks to draft a point guard. Nikola Topic is considered the best point guard in this draft class. The 6-6 guard is an elite defender, thanks to his seven-foot wingspan. He is also a great playmaker and is a threat to get to the rim every time down the floor. The one thing that he does not excel at is three-point shooting. He shot just 24.4 percent from beyond the arc last season in the Adriatic and EuroLeague .

Nikola Topic Stats - Adriatic and EuroLeague Category Stat G 28 PPG 10.2 APG 4.1 SPG 0.6 FG% 49.5% 3PT% 24.4%

The Spurs could look to use the fourth pick on him, but he could fall to them at eight due to him suffering a knee injury in the EuroLeague finals. If the Spurs could develop Topic into a better shooter, he may become another European star for San Antonio.

Robert Dillingham

Spurs draft former 5-star recruit

If the Spurs do look to take a point guard in the draft, Robert Dillingham would be the perfect fit. The former 5-star recruit averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game last season for the Kentucky Wildcats. He is a great scorer that shoots the ball with efficiency. He shot 44.4% from three last season at Kentucky.

Dillingham is considered by most to be the second-best point guard in the 2024 NBA Draft behind Topic. There have been reports that the Spurs are Dillingham's preferred team to join at the professional level. San Antonio should be able to select him with the fourth overall pick if they choose to go that route.

Robert Dillingham Stats - Kentucky Category Stat G 32 PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.5% 3PT% 44.4%

If the Spurs choose to select the 6-3 guard in the upcoming draft, they would be adding an elite scorer to a team that needs it. With him and Wembanyama, the Spurs could create a duo that could dominate the NBA over the next decade.

Overall, this offseason is very important for the Spurs. They need to find their point guard of the future sooner rather than later to pair with Wembanyama. They have a lot of assets to trade for one of the many star guards that may be available this offseason. They may also focus on drafting a point guard that they can develop with one of their two top-ten picks in the upcoming draft.