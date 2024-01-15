Highlights Atlanta Hawks are open to trading Dejounte Murray as they seek to rebuild their roster, with Trae Young as the centerpiece.

One of the names that has been gaining a lot of traction in NBA trade rumors as of late is Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray.

While he has been linked with a move away from the Hawks, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that Murray’s former team, the San Antonio Spurs, should look to reunite with their former first-round NBA Draft pick instead, citing that he would be able to develop ‘great chemistry’ with rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama.

Atlanta moving on from Murray?

Linked with Lakers, Knicks, 76ers, Heat, Pistons... and Spurs?

Rumors are rife that the Hawks are open to trading much of their roster, with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson the only exceptions, according to NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic, as they seek to entirely rebuild their roster around their franchise point-guard and that includes Dejounte Murray.

It has been less than two years since the Hawks acquired Murray in a deal with the Spurs for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round NBA Draft picks, as well as a pick swap, but after the backcourt experiment with Young has failed to provide the expected impact for the Hawks, they have seemingly decided it is better for them to cash in on the 27-year-old now, and go in another direction.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Season Statistics League Rank Points scored 121.7 4th Opponent points scored 124.1 29th Offensive rating 117.9 8th Defensive rating 120.4 27th Net rating -2.5 24th Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

Fortunately for the Hawks, though, Murray’s playmaking abilities and scoring prowess means that there are a number of potential suitors wanting to land the All-Star guard.

Per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and the lowly Detroit Pistons have all emerged as potential landing spots, and are all “expected to engage” with Atlanta over Murray’s availability ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Medina believes that of those teams, the Lakers and Sixers each have 'win-now' players that the Hawks could be interested in, though, he argues that if Los Angeles were to include D’Angelo Russell in any potential deal, the Hawks will likely not see him as a good fit alongside Young, ultimately supporting Fischer’s report that Russell’s contract isn’t viewed as a “valuable trade chip”.

Additionally, the journalist feels that the Sixers are more likely to decide to stick with their current group, who, so far, are surpassing expectations after offloading James Harden earlier on in the season.

“The Lakers and Sixers theoretically have those [win-now] players. But I’m skeptical. I think the Sixers will conclude they’re fine with what they have. Though I could see the Lakers dangling D’Angelo Russell in a deal, the Hawks wouldn’t view him as a good fit with Young.”

One team that could also ignite interest in trading for the 2022 NBA steals leader is his former team, the Spurs. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on an episode of The Lowe Post, the insider reported that the Spurs have engaged in talks with the Hawks on bringing back their former guard as they seek a reliable backcourt option of their own.

Murray would ‘pick up right where he left off’ with Spurs

Medina argues that Murray would be a very dependable player for his former head coach, Gregg Popovich, especially as a playmaker and defender, while also believing that he would be able to establish strong chemistry with Spurs rookie, Wembanyama.

However, the one caveat that would prevent the 27-year-old guard being reunited with his former ball club is that his current team, the Hawks, would only want ‘win-now’ players to slot around their franchise star, Young, something which the Spurs don't currently possess, sitting last in the Western Conference with a 7-31 record.

“The Spurs should try to reunite with Murray. He would establish great chemistry with Victor Wembanyama. He would pick up right where he left off as a dependable defender and playmaker, and he would further appreciate Gregg Popovich’s demanding expectations. Only problem: the Hawks will want win-now players around Trae Young.”

A potential partner for Wembanyama

Murray's 4.9 AST greater than Spurs' current back-court options

Having secured their long-term future by drafting Victor Wembanyama with the number one overall pick in the 2023 Draft, the Texas outfit is looking for a dependable backcourt option to slot alongside the Frenchman, who has the ability to be able to find him in the paint on a consistent basis.

Murray has shown that he is able to post 20-plus points on any given night, currently averaging 21.1 points on the season, but what the Spurs are really lacking so far is a backcourt player who can average five-plus assists per contest, despite ranking fourth overall in the Association in assists, averaging 29.0 per game.

Dejounte Murray vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Back-Court - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Dejounte Murray Devin Vassell Malakai Branham Points 21.1 18.0 8.8 Assists 4.9 3.2 2.5 Rebounds 4.6 3.4 2.1 Steals 1.4 1.3 0.4 Field Goal % 46.9 46.0 42.8 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.1 36.8 31.5 Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

While the 27-year-old too falls short of that mark, averaging 4.9 assists so far on the year, his fewest since the 2019-20 season when he was in San Antonio, in his final season under head coach, Popovich, in 2021-22, Murray posted a career-high 9.2 assists per game.

Having failed to facilitate Wembanyama on the court regularly, 24-year-old Tre Jones has since been inserted into the starting line-up over Malakai Branham, and has become the Spurs' leading creator, averaging 4.9 assists per game, though this has since risen to 5.2 since assuming the starting role.

The Frenchman scores, on average, 9.2 of his 19.4 total points in the paint, equating to 47.1 percent of his points. However, 28.9 percent of his two-point field goal makes come unassisted, the fewest number among his teammates to average more than 15 minutes per night.

On the flip side, behind the perimeter, the rookie has to create most of his long-range attempts by himself, where 22.9 percent of the deep shots that he sinks are unassisted, the second-highest mark on the team, behind Devonte' Graham, though, he attempts only two threes a game to Wembanyama's 4.9 long-range attempts.

Reuniting with a player of Murray's caliber would likely help to ease some of the workload put on Wembanyama so far in his rookie season, as evidenced by his team-high 29.7 usage percentage, with Devin Vassell next with a usage percentage of 22.9. For context, Murray has a usage rate of 23.8 for the Hawks, behind Young's 30.2 usage percentage.

If the Spurs were able to reacquire Murray from Atlanta, his ball distribution, as well as his hustle on the defensive side of the ball, as demonstrated by his 119 total shot deflections on the season, the third-highest mark in the league, could help San Antonio to find some more wins on the year, while simultaneously building desperately-needed chemistry with their franchise star for years to come.

Whether Atlanta would be interested in dealing Murray to the Spurs ahead of other rumored suitors who have arguably better trade packages that they can offer the Hawks, though, remains uncertain.

