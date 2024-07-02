Highlights Chris Paul signs with San Antonio Spurs for potentially his last season, adding depth to their backcourt.

Rookie Stephon Castle, drafted fourth overall, may initially play off-guard to learn and grow his game.

Paul's experience and Castle's potential make for an exciting dynamic in the Spurs' backcourt.

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. Despite any jokes about his shortcomings revolving around winning a championship, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would deny the initial statement.

Paul is nearing the end of his legendary career. At thirty-nine years old, there are only so many seasons left in the tank for The Point God. Paul spent last season coming off the bench with regularity for the first time in his career as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He remained a healthy contributor, but there was a large price tag for his services.

The Warriors had a decision to make on whether to guarantee that price tag for the upcoming season. After trying and failing to move Paul to another team that was willing to pay his contract figure, they chose to move on from Paul as the deadline on his contract came around. The team waived Paul, allowing him to his free agency.

Paul was given the opportunity to pick, potentially, the last spot of his illustrious career journey. He chose to sign with the San Antonio Spurs. The deal is expected to be a one-year contract worth around $11 million.

The addition of Paul to the Spurs will likely be a welcome one for the team, but it does raise some valid questions. The Spurs used the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft to select guard Stephon Castle from the UConn Huskies.

The Spurs were desperate for help at the point guard position last year, with Tre Jones being the only consistent performer at the position. Now, they will head into the 2024-25 season with more than a few options as to what they will do with their backcourt thanks to the multitude of additions the team has made.

Paul's Opportunity To Prove Himself One Last Time

The Point God can remind everyone how effective he can still be as a floor general

There has been a lot of conversation around the Spurs' need to have a player who can consistently and effectively involve their generational star, Victor Wembanyama, in the offense. Paul may be far removed from his prime, but he should still be more than capable of doing just that.

Chris Paul – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Traditional Per 36 PPG 9.2 12.5 APG 6.8 9.2 TOV 1.3 1.8 FG% 44.1 44.1 3P% 37.1 37.1 AST% 33.4 33.4

As mentioned, Paul spent last season coming off the bench for the Warriors, playing 26.4 minutes in his new role. One would imagine that Paul gets the opportunity to start with the Spurs. He is still an effective playmaker, having the task of supplying Wembanyama with easy opportunities to score is a thing of child's play for Paul.

With Jones already in place on the roster to occupy the backup point guard position, it is hard to imagine that Paul would not be the starting option moving forward for the Spurs. NBA insider Chris Haynes strongly hinted at that being the case for San Antonio next season.

With Paul being the presumed favorite to start, the Spurs will need to make room for Castle somehow. The investment made in selecting him as high as they did should be a good indicator of the importance his rookie season has for the team.

Castle's Opportunity To Expand His Game

The rookie will need to adapt to what is thrown at him

Castle was the second guard off the board in the 2024 NBA Draft. Only Reed Sheppard was selected higher than him, going third overall to the Houston Rockets. When it comes to the rookie's preference of where he sees himself, Castle made it clear that it was the point guard position.

"I feel like that's where I'm most comfortable. But like I said, just being at UConn for that one year, just expanding my off-ball abilities, and being able to show my whole game, that's something that I plan to do, as I come here and play.” -Castle

Castle may have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. With Paul's addition to the team, one would imagine Castle's initial role in the league would be in the two-guard spot. Castle will likely be asked to sacrifice his preference for the time being, but being able to sacrifice is one of the main things that drew Spurs General Manager Brian Wright to Castle in the first place.

“Most times you don’t see highly rated players go to school and be willing to play a role. He played on the ball and off the ball in high school and was doing things that he wasn’t able to showcase at UConn because they were so good...that ability to sacrifice for the betterment of the team was something that stood out to us.” -Wright

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Castle certainly has the size for the two-guard position. The concerns and questions will revolve around other aspects of his game.

A Chance To Grow

Castle will have the opportunity to improve and learn

One of the biggest concerns with Castle potentially playing off-guard is his shooting ability. He was not a world-beater from beyond the arc during his time at UConn.

Castle's Scoring Stats For The Huskies PPG 11.1 FG% 47.2 3P% 26.7 FT% 75.5 TS% 55.1

Castle's struggles from three-point did not seem like a concern for Wright. The Spurs did their homework and there seems to be a belief that Castle will be just fine.

"Mechanics and free throw percentage...how did he shoot coming back from injury, how did he finish the season, you look at all those things and on a team like Connecticut, you don’t have the ability to shoot yourself out of a slump...we believe he’ll make shots." -Wright

Castle starting his career off at the two-guard spot may be exactly what he needs. It will give him an opportunity to grow other aspects of his game before working his way back to the point guard position.

Paul is one of the oldest players in the league and the clock is ticking on his career. Castle will likely get his opportunity to point guard in the near future, but before that, he will get two other opportunities. He can grow as an off-ball player and shooter, rounding out his game. Plus, he can be mentored by one of the greatest point guards to play the position. Castle's rookie year should be everything the doctor ordered.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball and Sports Reference.