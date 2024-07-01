Highlights The Spurs draft Stephon Castle 4th overall, hoping he'll become a key piece in their young foundation.

Castle's inconsistent shot may improve with time, but his work ethic and fierce competitiveness are already notable.

Castle's versatility and strong defensive presence could complement Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' future core.

The San Antonio Spurs added a player they believe will become one of the main pieces for their young foundation. With the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, The Spurs took Stephon Castle from the University of Connecticut. Even though this year's draft was viewed as relatively weak, Castle may become one of many players who will emerge and separate himself from the other prospects who were drafted.

The Spurs organization develops players unlike any other team in the league, and Castle brings a winning mentality, as he fits perfectly into the Spurs window they have open in order to place a solid team around Victor Wembanyama. When looking at the majority of prospects who were drafted, most of them had glaring weaknesses in their game.

The knock on Castle was his inconsistent shot, but the Spurs made the decision whether to address their offense or try to find a solution to their defensive woes from a season ago. Castle has the work ethic to get better, and his shooting should improve in due time. He is the type of player that coaches love, and want on their team, as he has proven to be a fierce competitor who does whatever it takes to win.

Castle Brings Versatility and a Solid Defensive Presence

Spurs have to decide what's the right role for their lottery pick

Castle isn't really a point guard, but projects as more of a shooting guard or wing who can get to the rim and knows how to make the correct read. The Spurs needed a player who could play the point guard position with size, and Castle, being 6'6, is capable of becoming a true point guard but just so happened to be versatile enough to play other positions. During his freshman season at UCONN, fellow draft prospect and college teammate Tristen Newton occupied the point guard role, forcing Castle to play off the ball, which allowed NBA scouts to see his adaptability.

Castle wasn't asked to have the ball in his hands a lot at UCONN, even though that's the position where he is most comfortable. He accepted his role and excelled while he did it, and was able to win a national title in the process. On the defensive end, Castle has All-NBA Defensive potential, and could develop into a versatile, two-way player if he can become a consistent shot maker.

Stephon Castle's Accomplishments at UCONN NCAA Champion (2024) Big East All Freshman team (2024) Big East Freshman of the Year (2024)

Adding another potential defensive-minded player to their young core shows how the organization values defense, as they know they won't come anywhere close to contending without it. Castle has displayed such a great feel for the game, and possesses all the basic tools. He has a good physique, he's intense and not afraid to put his head down and attack the paint. He can also move his feet well, and is good at withholding his position, even if he has to fight through screens.

Castle's defense is way ahead of his offense right now, which is a good thing because his shooting mechanics can be fixed, but you can't coach or teach effort on the defensive end. On top of that, Castle is coming from a system that has won multiple national titles and has produced numerous NBA prospects over the past few years. He should have no problem getting acclimated to the way the Spurs do things, as they are one of the best programs when it comes to developing young talent.

How Will Castle Adjust to Playing With Wemby and His Other Teammates?

Castle's addition should improve the Spurs defense exponentially.

When the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the number one overall pick back in 2023, the organization came up with a brilliant plan on how they were going to build the team around him. The Spurs were able to secure plenty of draft capital in order to get the players they need. The Spurs had two of the top eight selections, and chose Castle at number four.

They then traded the 8th pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a 2031 1st round pick. This season should be all about getting Castle acclimated with Gregg Popovich's offensive principles, and more importantly, developing chemistry with Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan. Those players will be considered the young core that will carry the team into the future as they will develop and grow together within the same window.

Even though they had the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up in Wembanyama, the Spurs defense was still underachieving as a unit. The addition of Castle should upgrade the defense around the perimeter as he is capable of stopping guards from easily getting in the paint. That would keep pressure off of Wembenyama and Sochan as rim protectors and keep them out of foul trouble. It appears that the defense can't be any worse with Castle, as the Spurs were at the bottom half of the league in several defensive categories.

Spurs Defensive Rankings 2023-24 Def. Rating 21st Steals per game 22nd Opponents pts off TO's 27th Opponents 2nd chance pts 23rd Opponents pts in the paint 28th

We shall see if Popovich will allow Castle to take over point guard duties, or will he allow him to focus on learning other positions first? If the Spurs drafted him believing that he's their point guard of the future, then Castle will need to get as many reps as he can. He may play off the ball a lot, considering Wembanyama and Vassell will be taking the majority of the shots.

Castle and Vassell should compliment one another just fine. Once he figures out the defense, they will make a great defensive frontcourt duo. When asked by a reporter about his fit with the Spurs, Castle explained how he plans to contribute this upcoming season.

"Just with my versatility. I feel like I'm a perfect fit here. Just being able to display my play-making ability, create shots for myself, for my teammates. Just being at UCONN, becoming a better screener, becoming a better cutter, just balancing my all-around game. Just being on the court trying to do everything I can." - Stephon Castle

The Spurs are hoping that the addition of this rookie will elevate the team, and that he will play a major role resulting in the team's improvement. The Spurs may struggle a bit next season for the most part due to their youth and inexperience, but as long as they improve from a season ago and get better, that's what matters the most.