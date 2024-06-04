Highlights The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 Draft Lottery and landed Victor Wembanyama, who lived up to LeBron-level hype.

The team is ready to move all but two players on the roster, focusing on building around Wembanyama.

The main focus is securing a reliable point guard in the upcoming draft or exploring the trade market, with Trae Young among the options.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the jackpot when they won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. It was written all over their faces. They knew they were about to get the NBA's next transcendent talent in Victor Wembanyama.

The expectations for Wembanyama were, arguably, unlike those that anyone has ever seen for a player entering the league. The only player who has a case for having more hype and expectations entering the NBA was one of the greatest players to ever play the game: LeBron James.

Even with the burden that was thrust onto Wembanyama's shoulders right from the get-go, he lived up to the hype, and then some. It felt like the Spurs rookie phenom was getting better and better as the season went along.

Wembanyama was so great in his rookie season, that conversations were being had about whether this was the best rookie that the league had ever seen. There was only one thing that was lacking from Wembanyama's rookie season: winning.

Despite Wembanyama's dominance, the Spurs were nowhere near a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team finished 22-60, the second-worst record in the conference. With such a talented player at the forefront of this new era in Spurs basketball, one should expect the team to be active this offseason in hopes of building around Wembanyama.

To that note, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports that the team is ready and willing to move all but two players on their roster this offseason.

The Spurs have a lot of work to do on rounding out the roster around Wemby to position themselves for a playoff push next season.

The Obvious Need

San Antonio has one roster hole that stands out above the rest

The biggest flaw with the Spurs' current roster is the lack of a reliable point guard rotation. Tre Jones did an admirable job running the offense when he took over the starting spot, but otherwise, they are severely lacking in that regard.

Luckily for the Spurs, they may not necessarily need to turn to the trade market to fix that issue. They possess the fourth selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, which should position them for a chance to grab one of the best guards in a draft class that features some good talent at the position.

Top PGs in the NBA Draft: Stat Comparison Category Nikola Topić Reed Sheppard Rob Dillingham PPG 14.5 12.5 15.2 APG 5.5 4.5 3.9 FG% 49.8 53.6 47.5 3P% 30.6 52.1 44.4

The top options in this year's draft class could provide the Spurs with a guard who can grow together with Wembanyama. Depending on what the Spurs' main focus is regarding the archetype of point guard they envision with Wemby, any of those players could be a fine fit.

If they do choose the route of the trade market, several guards should be available for the team. The most enticing option of the bunch should be Trae Young. However, there are mixed feelings among insiders regarding the levels of interest that San Antonio has in actually getting that deal done.

The Spurs will be busy this offseason, and undoubtedly, this should be the top priority for the rebuild around Wembanyama.

