Highlights Victor Wembanyama won NBA Rookie of the Year unanimously with impressive stats and now the San Antonio Spurs will look to build around him this offseason

Spurs' focus is likely on targeting a quality point guard to pair alongside Wembanyama, but Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports reports it's unlikely to be Trae Young.

The Spurs may address the point guard need in the NBA Draft with an eye on Nikola Topić or Rob Dillingham.

Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA and immediately took the league by storm. The French phenom averaged 21.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while leading the league in blocks with 3.6 per game during his rookie season.

The San Antonio Spurs center left no doubt when it came to winning this season's NBA Rooke of the Year award. He claimed the honors unanimously, receiving all 99 possible first-place votes.

There is no question Wembanyama is a special talent and the goal for the Spurs from here is to build around the soon-to-be superstar.

The most glaring need for the Spurs heading into the offseason is finding a point guard to run the offense and, ideally, be able to set up Wembanyana in scoring positions consistently. It would be the best way to assure the team trends in the right direction and Wembanyama is well-positioned for a second-year leap.

In spite of that, there are reports indicating that San Antonio isn't really looking in the direction of one star likely to be available this offseason, as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.

Trae Young has seen his fair share of links to a potential duo with Wembanyama. However, this case seems to be one where there is more smoke than fire. San Antonio must still fill that roster need, but the three-time All-Star is clearly not Plan A for the Spurs.

Spurs Plan at Point Guard

San Antonio could look at the draft or free agency to find playmaking point guard

The easy solution for the Spurs in addressing the hole at the point guard spot would obviously be the NBA Draft. The Spurs hold two lottery picks, with an opportunity to select their premiere playmaker as high as the fourth pick in the draft.

If there is a prospect that the team is enamored with, they could even explore an avenue where they package the fourth and eight picks together to move up. Should they feel threatened by any of the teams above them, they could always jump up to assure they will select their guy.

2024 Draft Order - Top 4 Pick Team 1 Atlanta Hawks 2 Washington Wizards 3 Houston Rockets 4 San Antonio Spurs

International star Nikola Topić and Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham remain the most obvious candidates if the team goes guard here.

There is an outside shot that the Spurs opt to take a look at free agency to fill the void as well. If the team feels comfortable filling in the gap with a talented, short-term solution, a name to potentially keep an eye on could be James Harden (likely via sign-and-trade).

Harden remains in the upper echelon of playmakers in the league, even at the age of thirty-four. He averaged 8.5 assists this past season, with his lowest usage percentage since his sophomore year in the league. If the Spurs don't see their point guard of the future in the draft, The Beard could provide a talented stop-gap until a permanent solution is found.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.