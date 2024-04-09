Highlights Tre Jones' vision and underlying physical traits make him one of the most efficient drivers in his position.

Jones forms a thriving partnership with Victor Wembanyama, epitomizing the unique skillsets of both players.

The San Antonio Spurs benefit significantly from Jones' presence on the court, showcasing his undeniably impactful profile.

When Tony Parker got drafted by the San Antonio Spurs back in 2001, midrange shots represented more than half of all attempts, and ten teams hit fewer three-pointers than Stephen Curry did in 2023-24. Tim Duncan, as the franchise’s cornerstone, went beyond his despair for French people to mentor Parker once the point guard had proven his mettle.

Two decades and four championships later, history is repeating itself – except, this time, it’s a slick and crafty point guard facilitating the introduction of San Antonio’s newest physical anomaly. Tre Jones, without being strikingly athletic or having polished off-the-dribble shooting abilities, is at the center of the Spurs’ transition into a new era of basketball.

The Art of Deceptive Driving

Jones knows when, where, and how to attack

Though lacking feared off-the-dribble shooting aptitudes or the athleticism to finish with authority above the rim, Tre Jones manages to constantly apply pressure on the rim. Around 42 percent of Jones’ total attempts occur at the rim, which is the third-highest figure at his position.

The 24-year-old overcomes his physical limitations by going where the defense isn’t waiting for him. Notably, San Antonio’s point guard will often reject the screen to collapse the defensive coverage. He doesn’t dread contact; he simply finds ways to evade it.

The former Duke Blue Devil attempts around eight drives per game and finishes at 51.3 percent on his attempts, which is better than aging but standout names like Stephen Curry or James Harden.

Jones’ effectiveness serves as a reminder that raw physical aptitudes are only a fragment of the driving equation. Others, more cognitive and underlying traits are often what separates great drivers from the rest – Tre Jones has mastered most of those.

Weaponizing his low center of gravity, Jones exposes defenses with a deceptive driving style. The fourth-year player leans into his sizzling attacks, often changing directions and shifting speed in doing so. Such twirling movements require top-notch ankle flexibility and body control, along with some tightly rounded handles.

Jones doesn’t settle for what the defense gives him; he’ll bend defenders until the window he seeks opens up. As a result, he converts 69 percent of his finishes around the basket – 5th best amongst all players at his position.

As he can’t vertically explode like a high-flyer, Jones will often lure defenders into jumping prematurely, so that he can then elongate his strides and use the rim as a shield. He’s not elevating upwards, but rather sideways to create distance with looming shot-blockers around the rim.

This sneaky poise and crafty intricacies allowed Tre Jones, a 6-foot-3 point guard without a pull-up threat and a tepid 6-foot-4 wingspan, to finish at the rim at a better clip than the likes of Zion Williamson or De’Aaron Fox.

Unique Connection with Victor Wembanyama

Jones and Wembanyama form one of the league’s most fascinating duos

With around half (45 percent) of his made baskets around the rim being assisted, Jones seamlessly blends into San Antonio’s sharing is caring philosophy. Instead of simply waiting in a stationary position on the perimeter, Jones has a remarkable flair for backscreens and cuts, upon which he converted 20 of his 21 attempts.

But what really sparked Jones’ great season was Victor Wembanyama’s arrival. The 7-foot-4 phenomenon, whose fluidity and shooting touch defy all logic, has developed an enticing synergy with his point guard.

As the lone natural point guard on the roster, Jones first eased Wembanyama’s transition into his role as a rightful offensive first option – when other players struggled to even get the ball in Wembanyama’s hands. Their partnership blossomed throughout the season, with both unique skill sets meshing spectacularly.

To weaponize the Frenchman’s guard-like skillset, the Spurs have involved him in many situations where he’s manipulating pick-and-rolls – and Tre Jones has proven to be a magnificent screening partner. Up to the publishing of this article, Wembanyama has already assisted Jones for 87 points.

“It’s crazy for sure. It’s really cool to see how the game is evolving,… You’ve got 7-foot-4 Wemby bringing the ball up, playing point guard a little. Just a whole different era of basketball that, I’d say, we’re fully in now.” -Tre Jones

The game of basketball is evolving, and Jones is evolving right alongside it, in ways that we hardly acknowledge. Wembanyama throwing no-look, one-handed pocket passes on the fly will rightfully monopolize our attention, but there’s equal beauty – and an equally important mark of this era's unique versatility – in a point guard who’s mastered the art of timing and slipping screens.

Those inverted pick-and-rolls are particularly deadly as they pull the opposite rim protector – often assigned to Wembanyama – out of the paint.

The Spurs Are Modernizing Their Shot Profile

Jones blossomed as the embodiment of the pace and space era

Through the years, Jones has incrementally refined his shot distribution, adding a vital dimension to his offensive impact. Struggling with his shooting mechanics coming into the league, Jones has developed into a serviceable shooter from long range, where 30 percent of his total attempts currently come from.

This growth is crucial to Jones’ survival in the big league, and his pristine clean selection perfectly highlights his riveting intelligence and decision-making. The 41st pick of the 2020 draft doesn’t force anything, instead, he leverages the environment he’s in and focuses on making the right plays.

“He’s Tre. He does everything he can to win a basketball game.” -Gregg Popovich

Jones' shot distribution has shifted alongside San Antonio's philosophy. The Spurs traditionally attempted a lot of midrange shots, even when teams veered away from those shots to adopt the lay-ups and threes mantra spearheaded by Daryl Morey's Houston Rockets. This season marks the first time in a decade that the Spurs aren't in the top ten in mid-range shots attempted – the Texans are shifting toward a new era.

The Spurs thrive with Jones on the court. Their net differential jumps by a whopping 14.1 points per 100 possessions when Jones is running the show. More than just San Antonio's lone facilitator, the 24-year-old's blend of vision and craftiness makes him a demonstrably impactful NBA player.

Tre Jones’ 1.67 assist-to-usage ratio ranks 7th best amongst all players, right behind his brother Tyus.

Unlocking the world-bending potential of their franchise player will require creativity and poise from the Spurs’ front office. In Tre Jones, they have already found an anchoring piece to the puzzle.