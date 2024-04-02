Highlights Victor Wembanyama leads the league in defensive stats, making him one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Opponents avoid shooting over Wembanyama, making him incredibly effective in deterring shots.

Despite his impact, measuring Wembanyama's defense remains difficult, but he shows potential to be the defensive GOAT.

It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is one of the best defensive players in the NBA as a rookie, and the league is just counting down the minutes until he develops the talent that got him drafted first overall and emerges as the best rim-protector of all time.

The San Antonio Spurs have spent the season developing him and their other young talent, and winning games has been a secondary priority. As a result, the Spurs have been one of the worst defensive teams, despite having a player who is second in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Wembanyama currently leads all players in blocked shots, steals+blocks ("stocks"), leads all rookies in steals, and is first in block percentage. It is not crazy to suggest that he already is the best defender in the league, but the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the defensive end has Rudy Gobert leading the DPOTY race.

Victor Wembanyama's Defensive Prowess Category Stat NBA Rank BPG 3.4 1st SPG 1.3 16th "Stocks" 4.7 1st BLK% 9.8% 1st STL% 2.1% 14th DRTG 106.7 2nd

However, even in the age of advanced stats and analytics, Wembanyama's impact on the defensive end is hard to measure. If it can be quantified, there is a very strong case to be made that he should have the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy locked up.

Wembanyama Prevents Shots From Being Taken

Opponents are less likely to shoot against him than anyone else in the NBA

There is no way to measure with one hundred percent accuracy how a player deters shots from even leaving opponents' hands, but if there was, Wembanyama would likely easily lead that category. With a nine-foot-seven standing reach and a vertical of 32 inches, he can get his hand over 12 feet in the air.

Shooting over that is difficult, to say the least, and before his regular-season debut against the Dallas Mavericks, player development coach God Shammgod attempted to simulate his defense.

Thanks to his quick reflexes and unprecedented length, opponents are implementing a genius strategy: don't try shooting over Wembanyama. Clearly, avoiding him has worked, as the Spurs give up the sixth-most points in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs Team Defense Category Stat League Rank Opp. PPG 119.2 25th Opp. FG% 49.1% 25th Opp. 3PT% 37.8% 26th Opp. PTS in Paint 54.5 28th

While the Spurs give up the third-most points in the paint per game, the Spurs hold their opponents to 44.2 percent shooting in the paint, which is 15th in the league. Wembanyama holds opponents to 41.6 percent shooting in the paint when he's the closest defender, the lowest among all rookie centers, and 18th among the 50 players who have started at center this season.

Plus, of the 50 players who have started at center this season, only nine of them allow fewer shots in the paint per game. All ten of those players, with the exception of Mark Williams, average far under 25 minutes per game. Wembanyama averages just under 30 minutes per contest.

Wembanyama Leads the League in a Made-Up Stat

Players see him under the basket and decide to kick the ball out

Teams don't try and shoot over Wembanyama, plain and simple. There is no stat for "would-be shot attempts deterred," but if there were, Wembanyama would lead the league in that category. Measuring that made-up stat with true accuracy is impossible, but there are ways to quantify it.

When players see Wembanyama under the basket, it is rare that they challenge him. Among the NBA's best rim protectors, he is challenged in the paint the least.

He is especially effective in the open court. The Spurs turn the ball over 15 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the league. By that number, they should allow plenty of fast-break points. The reality is that their 14.5 fast break points per game are 17th in the league. The Spurs allow 1.63 points per fast break, the fourth-best margin in the league. There are plenty of examples of "the Wemby effect," but the clip above sums it up fairly well.

League's Best Rim Protectors Player Opp. FG% Opp FG% in Paint FGA in Paint Against BLKS (per 36) Wembanyama 45.3% 41.6% 9.7 4.2 Lopez 47.2% 44.8% 13.2 2.8 Davis 47.5% 41.6% 16.0 2.4 Kessler 46.2% 50.4% 11.0 3.7 Gobert 43.2% 41.0% 14.0 2.2 Holmgren 45.7% 43.4% 10.8 2.9 Claxton 47.7% 38.7% 10.1 2.4 Jackson Jr. 47.0% 42.6% 9.9 1.8

The Spurs allow 16.9 shots in the paint per game, and their opponents shoot 44.2 percent in the paint. Wembanyama's 41.6 opponent's field goal percentage helps keep the Spurs' average down, and despite the overall poor defense, they are hovering around average in the paint.

Wembanyama's Defense is Just Beginning

The Spurs Have the Potential Defensive GOAT

No player has won DPOTY five times. Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo have each won the award four times, and Gobert is likely to win his fourth this season. Wembanyama--who has a first-place case--is comfortably in second according to sportsbooks this season, but his time is coming.

Wembanyama has received praise all season, and after a 40-point, 20-rebound, and seven assists game, Jalen Brunson continued to compliment the rookie.

"Got a lot of respect for him, and it’s definitely tough to get a shot up and in over him.”

Regardless of any pro-Spurs bias, it's safe to say that Wembanyama is already a top-five defensive player if not top-two. He has already gained the respect of players around the league, who are both in awe and terrified of his shot-blocking prowess.

Gobert might win the sward this time, but Wembanyama has already issued a proclamation that this season will be the last time he doesn't win it.