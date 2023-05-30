Victor Wembanyama has been considered a can't-miss NBA prospect for years now, and writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that he expects the projected first-overall pick to be a future Hall of Famer.

Just over a week ago, the San Antonio Spurs learned they won the draft lottery and would be drafting first overall. It is massive for their entire organization who will surely be picking up Wembanyama for next season, as Medina thinks the Frenchman can change an entire team around.

Spurs and Wembanyama is a match made in heaven

Although Wembanyama hasn't played a second of NBA basketball, many expect him to become a new superstar of the sport. Medina has already dubbed the 7 foot 3 prodigy a generational talent and predicted Hall of Fame glory.

"It's a match made in heaven. Victor Wembanyama is going to be seen as a generational talent, Hall of Fame player, multiple NBA championship winner, and multiple all-stars," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I think that the fact that he's with the Spurs is really going to accelerate him. Look, no matter which team selected him, he was going to be the franchise player, he was going to have instant impact. I think that he would also set the culture really well, because he has been seen as not only just a really talented player, but a really coachable player, a great teammate, and he loves the game. I think that that would trickle down to empower the coaching staff and elevate his teammates."

Wembanyama's career

Victor Wembanyama really started to gain traction in North America over the past two years as a can't-miss NBA prospect, and a player many fans were excited to see play.

Wembanyama turned pro in 2019-20 and started his career with Nanterre 92 senior team but was limited to just two games, which wasn't a surprise given how young he was. After a training video with Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert and former NBA player Vincent Poirier went viral, Wembanyama signed a deal with ASVEL of the EuroLeague.

In the EuroLeague, Wembanyama had some success and finished second in the Rising Star award but opted out of his deal after one season to sign with Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A League where his career really took off. His team had two exhibition matches against the G League Ignite and he recorded 37 points, five blocks, and four rebounds in the first game. In the second game, he had 36 points and 11 rebounds.

The Frenchman then used that momentum to take over the LNB Pro A League as he averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. With that, Wembanyama was named MVP along with winning the Best Scorer, Best Defender, Best Young Player, and Best Blocker awards to only cement the case that he should have immediate success in the NBA.